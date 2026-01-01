ConstantProvider An object that provides constants for rendering blocks in Geras mode.

Drawer An object that draws a block based on the given rendering information, customized for the geras renderer.

HighlightConstantProvider An object that provides constants for rendering highlights on blocks. Some highlights are simple offsets of the parent paths and can be generated programmatically. Others, especially on curves, are just made out of piles of constants and are hard to tweak.

Highlighter An object that adds highlights to a block based on the given rendering information.

RenderInfo An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block, customized for the geras renderer.

InlineInput An object containing information about the space an inline input takes up during rendering.

StatementInput An object containing information about the space a statement input takes up during rendering.

PathObject An object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.