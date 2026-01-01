|ConstantProvider
|An object that provides constants for rendering blocks in Geras mode.
|Drawer
|An object that draws a block based on the given rendering information, customized for the geras renderer.
|HighlightConstantProvider
|An object that provides constants for rendering highlights on blocks. Some highlights are simple offsets of the parent paths and can be generated programmatically. Others, especially on curves, are just made out of piles of constants and are hard to tweak.
|Highlighter
|An object that adds highlights to a block based on the given rendering information.
|RenderInfo
|An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block, customized for the geras renderer.
|InlineInput
|An object containing information about the space an inline input takes up during rendering.
|StatementInput
|An object containing information about the space a statement input takes up during rendering.
|PathObject
|An object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.
|Renderer
|The geras renderer. This renderer was designed to be backwards compatible with pre-2019 Blockly. Newer projects that are not constrained by backwards compatibility should use thrasos, which is a more modern take on this renderer.