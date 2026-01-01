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Class: Drawer

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/drawer.ts:23

An object that draws a block based on the given rendering information, customized for the geras renderer.

Method Description recordSizeOnBlock_ Save sizing information back to the block Most of the rendering information can be thrown away at the end of the render. Anything that needs to be kept around should be set in this function. drawOutline_ Create the outline of the block. This is a single continuous path. drawInternals_ Draw the internals of the block: inline inputs, fields, and icons. These do not depend on the outer path for placement. layoutField_ Push a field or icon's new position to its SVG root. positionPreviousConnection_ Position the previous connection on a block. positionOutputConnection_ Position the output connection on a block. updateConnectionHighlights Updates the path object to reflect which connections on the block are highlighted. drawConnectionHighlightPath Returns a path to highlight the given connection. draw Draw the block to the workspace. Here "drawing" means setting SVG path elements and moving fields, icons, and connections on the screen. drawTop_ Add steps for the top corner of the block, taking into account details such as hats and rounded corners. drawJaggedEdge_ Add steps for the jagged edge of a row on a collapsed block. drawValueInput_ Add steps for an external value input, rendered as a notch in the side of the block. drawStatementInput_ Add steps for a statement input. drawRightSideRow_ Add steps for the right side of a row that does not have value or statement input connections. drawBottom_ Add steps for the bottom edge of a block, possibly including a notch for the next connection. drawLeft_ Add steps for the left side of the block, which may include an output connection drawInlineInput_ Add steps for an inline input. positionInlineInputConnection_ Position the connection on an inline value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through. positionStatementInputConnection_ Position the connection on a statement input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through. positionExternalValueConnection_ Position the connection on an external value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through. positionNextConnection_ Position the next connection on a block.

new Drawer ( block , info ) : Drawer ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/drawer.ts:33

Parameter Type Description block BlockSvg The block to render. info RenderInfo An object containing all information needed to render this block.

Drawer

Drawer . constructor

block_ : BlockSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:28

Drawer . block_

info_ : RenderInfo ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:29

Drawer . info_

topLeft_ : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:30

Drawer . topLeft_

outlinePath_ : string = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:31

Drawer . outlinePath_

inlinePath_ : string = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:32

Drawer . inlinePath_

highlighter_ : Highlighter ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/drawer.ts:24

constants_ : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/drawer.ts:26

Drawer . constants_

protected recordSizeOnBlock_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:76

Save sizing information back to the block Most of the rendering information can be thrown away at the end of the render. Anything that needs to be kept around should be set in this function.

void

Drawer . recordSizeOnBlock_

protected drawOutline_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:85

Create the outline of the block. This is a single continuous path.

void

Drawer . drawOutline_

protected drawInternals_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:265

Draw the internals of the block: inline inputs, fields, and icons. These do not depend on the outer path for placement.

void

Drawer . drawInternals_

protected layoutField_ ( fieldInfo ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:282

Push a field or icon's new position to its SVG root.

Parameter Type Description fieldInfo | Icon | Field The rendering information for the field or icon.

void

Drawer . layoutField_

protected positionPreviousConnection_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:398

Position the previous connection on a block.

void

Drawer . positionPreviousConnection_

protected positionOutputConnection_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:420

Position the output connection on a block.

void

Drawer . positionOutputConnection_

protected updateConnectionHighlights ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:436

Updates the path object to reflect which connections on the block are highlighted.

void

Drawer . updateConnectionHighlights

drawConnectionHighlightPath ( measurable ) : SVGElement | undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/drawer.ts:454

Returns a path to highlight the given connection.

Parameter Type measurable Connection

SVGElement | undefined

Drawer . drawConnectionHighlightPath

draw ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/drawer.ts:39

Draw the block to the workspace. Here "drawing" means setting SVG path elements and moving fields, icons, and connections on the screen.

The pieces of the paths are pushed into arrays of "steps", which are then joined with spaces and set directly on the block. This guarantees that the steps are separated by spaces for improved readability, but isn't required.

void

Drawer . draw

drawTop_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/drawer.ts:53

Add steps for the top corner of the block, taking into account details such as hats and rounded corners.

void

Drawer . drawTop_

drawJaggedEdge_ ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/drawer.ts:60

Add steps for the jagged edge of a row on a collapsed block.

Parameter Type Description row Row The row to draw the side of.

void

Drawer . drawJaggedEdge_

drawValueInput_ ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/drawer.ts:66

Add steps for an external value input, rendered as a notch in the side of the block.

Parameter Type Description row Row The row that this input belongs to.

void

Drawer . drawValueInput_

drawStatementInput_ ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/drawer.ts:72

Add steps for a statement input.

Parameter Type Description row Row The row that this input belongs to.

void

Drawer . drawStatementInput_

drawRightSideRow_ ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/drawer.ts:78

Add steps for the right side of a row that does not have value or statement input connections.

Parameter Type Description row Row The row to draw the side of.

void

Drawer . drawRightSideRow_

drawBottom_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/drawer.ts:86

Add steps for the bottom edge of a block, possibly including a notch for the next connection.

void

Drawer . drawBottom_

protected drawLeft_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/drawer.ts:96

Add steps for the left side of the block, which may include an output connection

void

Drawer . drawLeft_

drawInlineInput_ ( input ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/drawer.ts:102

Add steps for an inline input.

Parameter Type Description input InlineInput The information about the input to render.

void

Drawer . drawInlineInput_

positionInlineInputConnection_ ( input ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/drawer.ts:108

Position the connection on an inline value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.

Parameter Type Description input InlineInput The information about the input that the connection is on.

void

Drawer . positionInlineInputConnection_

positionStatementInputConnection_ ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/drawer.ts:125

Position the connection on a statement input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.

Parameter Type Description row Row The row that the connection is on.

void

Drawer . positionStatementInputConnection_

positionExternalValueConnection_ ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/drawer.ts:141

Position the connection on an external value input, taking into account RTL and the small gap between the parent block and child block which lets the parent block's dark path show through.

Parameter Type Description row Row The row that the connection is on.

void

Drawer . positionExternalValueConnection_

positionNextConnection_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/drawer.ts:152

Position the next connection on a block.

void