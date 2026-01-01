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Class: HighlightConstantProvider

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:61

An object that provides constants for rendering highlights on blocks. Some highlights are simple offsets of the parent paths and can be generated programmatically. Others, especially on curves, are just made out of piles of constants and are hard to tweak.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
constantProvider-
OFFSETThe offset between the block's main path and highlight path.
START_POINT-
INSIDE_CORNER-
OUTSIDE_CORNER-
PUZZLE_TAB-
NOTCH-
JAGGED_TEETH-
START_HAT-

Methods index

MethodDescription
initInitialize shape objects based on the constants set in the constructor.
makeInsideCornerReturns an object containing sizing and path information about inside corner highlights.
makeOutsideCornerReturns an object containing sizing and path information about outside corner highlights.
makePuzzleTabReturns an object containing sizing and path information about puzzle tab highlights.
makeNotchReturns an object containing sizing and path information about notch highlights.
makeJaggedTeethReturns an object containing sizing and path information about collapsed block edge highlights.
makeStartHatReturns an object containing sizing and path information about start highlights.

Constructors

Constructor

new HighlightConstantProvider(constants): HighlightConstantProvider;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:83

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
constantsConstantProviderThe rendering constants provider.

Returns

HighlightConstantProvider

Properties

constantProvider

constantProvider: ConstantProvider;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:62

OFFSET

OFFSET: number = 0.5;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:65

The offset between the block's main path and highlight path.

START_POINT

START_POINT: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:66

INSIDE_CORNER

INSIDE_CORNER: InsideCorner;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:68

OUTSIDE_CORNER

OUTSIDE_CORNER: OutsideCorner;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:70

PUZZLE_TAB

PUZZLE_TAB: PuzzleTab;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:72

NOTCH

NOTCH: Notch;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:74

JAGGED_TEETH

JAGGED_TEETH: JaggedTeeth;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:76

START_HAT

START_HAT: StartHat;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:78

Methods

init()

init(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:96

Initialize shape objects based on the constants set in the constructor.

Returns

void

makeInsideCorner()

protected makeInsideCorner(): InsideCorner;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:137

Returns

InsideCorner

An object containing sizing and path information about inside corner highlights.

makeOutsideCorner()

protected makeOutsideCorner(): OutsideCorner;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:188

Returns

OutsideCorner

An object containing sizing and path information about outside corner highlights.

makePuzzleTab()

protected makePuzzleTab(): PuzzleTab;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:246

Returns

PuzzleTab

An object containing sizing and path information about puzzle tab highlights.

makeNotch()

protected makeNotch(): Notch;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:296

Returns

Notch

An object containing sizing and path information about notch highlights.

makeJaggedTeeth()

protected makeJaggedTeeth(): JaggedTeeth;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:308

Returns

JaggedTeeth

An object containing sizing and path information about collapsed block edge highlights.

makeStartHat()

protected makeStartHat(): StartHat;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:320

Returns

StartHat

An object containing sizing and path information about start highlights.