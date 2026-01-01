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Class: HighlightConstantProvider

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:61

An object that provides constants for rendering highlights on blocks. Some highlights are simple offsets of the parent paths and can be generated programmatically. Others, especially on curves, are just made out of piles of constants and are hard to tweak.

Property Description constantProvider - OFFSET The offset between the block's main path and highlight path. START_POINT - INSIDE_CORNER - OUTSIDE_CORNER - PUZZLE_TAB - NOTCH - JAGGED_TEETH - START_HAT -

Method Description init Initialize shape objects based on the constants set in the constructor. makeInsideCorner Returns an object containing sizing and path information about inside corner highlights. makeOutsideCorner Returns an object containing sizing and path information about outside corner highlights. makePuzzleTab Returns an object containing sizing and path information about puzzle tab highlights. makeNotch Returns an object containing sizing and path information about notch highlights. makeJaggedTeeth Returns an object containing sizing and path information about collapsed block edge highlights. makeStartHat Returns an object containing sizing and path information about start highlights.

new HighlightConstantProvider ( constants ) : HighlightConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:83

Parameter Type Description constants ConstantProvider The rendering constants provider.

HighlightConstantProvider

constantProvider : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:62

OFFSET : number = 0.5 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:65

The offset between the block's main path and highlight path.

START_POINT : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:66

INSIDE_CORNER : InsideCorner ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:68

OUTSIDE_CORNER : OutsideCorner ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:70

PUZZLE_TAB : PuzzleTab ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:72

NOTCH : Notch ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:74

JAGGED_TEETH : JaggedTeeth ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:76

START_HAT : StartHat ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:78

init ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:96

Initialize shape objects based on the constants set in the constructor.

void

protected makeInsideCorner ( ) : InsideCorner ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:137

InsideCorner

An object containing sizing and path information about inside corner highlights.

protected makeOutsideCorner ( ) : OutsideCorner ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:188

OutsideCorner

An object containing sizing and path information about outside corner highlights.

protected makePuzzleTab ( ) : PuzzleTab ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:246

PuzzleTab

An object containing sizing and path information about puzzle tab highlights.

protected makeNotch ( ) : Notch ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:296

Notch

An object containing sizing and path information about notch highlights.

protected makeJaggedTeeth ( ) : JaggedTeeth ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:308

JaggedTeeth

An object containing sizing and path information about collapsed block edge highlights.

protected makeStartHat ( ) : StartHat ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlight_constants.ts:320

StartHat

An object containing sizing and path information about start highlights.