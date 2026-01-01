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Class: Highlighter

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:39

An object that adds highlights to a block based on the given rendering information.

Highlighting is interesting because the highlights do not fully enclose the block. Instead, they are positioned based on a light source in the top left. This means that rendering highlights requires exact information about the position of each part of the block. The resulting paths are not continuous or closed paths. The highlights for tabs and notches are loosely based on tab and notch shapes, but are not exactly the same.

Method Description getPath Get the steps for the highlight path. drawTopCorner Add a highlight to the top corner of a block. drawJaggedEdge_ Add a highlight on a jagged edge for a collapsed block. drawValueInput Add a highlight on a value input. drawStatementInput Add a highlight on a statement input. drawRightSideRow Add a highlight on the right side of a row. drawBottomRow Add a highlight to the bottom row. drawLeft Draw the highlight on the left side of the block. drawInlineInput Add a highlight to an inline input.

new Highlighter ( info ) : Highlighter ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:58

Parameter Type Description info RenderInfo An object containing all information needed to render this block.

Highlighter

info_ : RenderInfo ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:40

steps_ : string = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:41

inlineSteps_ : string = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:42

RTL_ : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:43

constants_ : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:44

highlightConstants_ : HighlightConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:45

outsideCornerPaths_ : OutsideCorner ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:47

insideCornerPaths_ : InsideCorner ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:48

puzzleTabPaths_ : PuzzleTab ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:49

notchPaths_ : Notch ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:50

startPaths_ : StartHat ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:51

jaggedTeethPaths_ : JaggedTeeth ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:52

getPath ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:85

Get the steps for the highlight path.

string

The steps for the highlight path.

drawTopCorner ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:94

Add a highlight to the top corner of a block.

Parameter Type Description row TopRow The top row of the block.

void

drawJaggedEdge_ ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:126

Add a highlight on a jagged edge for a collapsed block.

Parameter Type Description row Row The row to highlight.

void

drawValueInput ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:140

Add a highlight on a value input.

Parameter Type Description row Row The row the input belongs to.

void

drawStatementInput ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:164

Add a highlight on a statement input.

Parameter Type Description row Row The row to highlight.

void

drawRightSideRow ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:194

Add a highlight on the right side of a row.

Parameter Type Description row Row The row to highlight.

void

drawBottomRow ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:215

Add a highlight to the bottom row.

Parameter Type Description row BottomRow The row to highlight.

void

drawLeft ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:240

Draw the highlight on the left side of the block.

void

drawInlineInput ( input ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:278

Add a highlight to an inline input.

Parameter Type Description input InlineInput The input to highlight.