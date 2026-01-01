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Class: Highlighter

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:39

An object that adds highlights to a block based on the given rendering information.

Highlighting is interesting because the highlights do not fully enclose the block. Instead, they are positioned based on a light source in the top left. This means that rendering highlights requires exact information about the position of each part of the block. The resulting paths are not continuous or closed paths. The highlights for tabs and notches are loosely based on tab and notch shapes, but are not exactly the same.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
info_-
steps_-
inlineSteps_-
RTL_-
constants_-
highlightConstants_-
outsideCornerPaths_-
insideCornerPaths_-
puzzleTabPaths_-
notchPaths_-
startPaths_-
jaggedTeethPaths_-

Methods index

MethodDescription
getPathGet the steps for the highlight path.
drawTopCornerAdd a highlight to the top corner of a block.
drawJaggedEdge_Add a highlight on a jagged edge for a collapsed block.
drawValueInputAdd a highlight on a value input.
drawStatementInputAdd a highlight on a statement input.
drawRightSideRowAdd a highlight on the right side of a row.
drawBottomRowAdd a highlight to the bottom row.
drawLeftDraw the highlight on the left side of the block.
drawInlineInputAdd a highlight to an inline input.

Constructors

Constructor

new Highlighter(info): Highlighter;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:58

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
infoRenderInfoAn object containing all information needed to render this block.

Returns

Highlighter

Properties

info_

info_: RenderInfo;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:40

steps_

steps_: string = '';

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:41

inlineSteps_

inlineSteps_: string = '';

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:42

RTL_

RTL_: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:43

constants_

constants_: ConstantProvider;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:44

highlightConstants_

highlightConstants_: HighlightConstantProvider;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:45

outsideCornerPaths_

outsideCornerPaths_: OutsideCorner;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:47

insideCornerPaths_

insideCornerPaths_: InsideCorner;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:48

puzzleTabPaths_

puzzleTabPaths_: PuzzleTab;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:49

notchPaths_

notchPaths_: Notch;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:50

startPaths_

startPaths_: StartHat;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:51

jaggedTeethPaths_

jaggedTeethPaths_: JaggedTeeth;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:52

Methods

getPath()

getPath(): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:85

Get the steps for the highlight path.

Returns

string

The steps for the highlight path.

drawTopCorner()

drawTopCorner(row): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:94

Add a highlight to the top corner of a block.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowTopRowThe top row of the block.

Returns

void

drawJaggedEdge_()

drawJaggedEdge_(row): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:126

Add a highlight on a jagged edge for a collapsed block.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowRowThe row to highlight.

Returns

void

drawValueInput()

drawValueInput(row): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:140

Add a highlight on a value input.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowRowThe row the input belongs to.

Returns

void

drawStatementInput()

drawStatementInput(row): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:164

Add a highlight on a statement input.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowRowThe row to highlight.

Returns

void

drawRightSideRow()

drawRightSideRow(row): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:194

Add a highlight on the right side of a row.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowRowThe row to highlight.

Returns

void

drawBottomRow()

drawBottomRow(row): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:215

Add a highlight to the bottom row.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rowBottomRowThe row to highlight.

Returns

void

drawLeft()

drawLeft(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:240

Draw the highlight on the left side of the block.

Returns

void

drawInlineInput()

drawInlineInput(input): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/highlighter.ts:278

Add a highlight to an inline input.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
inputInlineInputThe input to highlight.

Returns

void