Skip to main content

Class: InlineInput

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/measurables/inline_input.ts:18

An object containing information about the space an inline input takes up during rendering.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
constants_The renderer's constant provider.
width-
height-
type-
xPos-
centerline-
notchOffset-
shape-
isDynamicShape-
highlighted-
connectionModelThe connection object on the block that this represents.
connectionHeight-
connectionWidth-
align-
connectedBlock-
connectedBlockWidth-
connectedBlockHeight-
connectionOffsetX-
connectionOffsetY-
inputThe input to measure and store information for.

Constructors

Constructor

new InlineInput(constants, input): InlineInput;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/measurables/inline_input.ts:25

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
constantsConstantProviderThe rendering constants provider.
inputInputThe inline input to measure and store information for.

Returns

InlineInput

Overrides

InlineInput.constructor

Properties

constants_

constants_: ConstantProvider;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/measurables/inline_input.ts:19

The renderer's constant provider.

Overrides

InlineInput.constants_

width

width: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:18

Inherited from

InlineInput.width

height

height: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:20

Inherited from

InlineInput.height

type

type: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:21

Inherited from

InlineInput.type

xPos

xPos: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:22

Inherited from

InlineInput.xPos

centerline

centerline: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:24

Inherited from

InlineInput.centerline

notchOffset

notchOffset: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:25

Inherited from

InlineInput.notchOffset

shape

shape: Shape;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:19

Inherited from

InlineInput.shape

isDynamicShape

isDynamicShape: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:20

Inherited from

InlineInput.isDynamicShape

highlighted

highlighted: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:21

Inherited from

InlineInput.highlighted

connectionModel

connectionModel: RenderedConnection;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:30

The connection object on the block that this represents.

Inherited from

InlineInput.connectionModel

connectionHeight

connectionHeight: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/inline_input.ts:19

Inherited from

InlineInput.connectionHeight

connectionWidth

connectionWidth: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/inline_input.ts:20

Inherited from

InlineInput.connectionWidth

align

align: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:21

Inherited from

InlineInput.align

connectedBlock

connectedBlock: BlockSvg | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:22

Inherited from

InlineInput.connectedBlock

connectedBlockWidth

connectedBlockWidth: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:23

Inherited from

InlineInput.connectedBlockWidth

connectedBlockHeight

connectedBlockHeight: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:24

Inherited from

InlineInput.connectedBlockHeight

connectionOffsetX

connectionOffsetX: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:25

Inherited from

InlineInput.connectionOffsetX

connectionOffsetY

connectionOffsetY: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:26

Inherited from

InlineInput.connectionOffsetY

input

input: Input;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:34

The input to measure and store information for.

Inherited from

InlineInput.input