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Class: InlineInput

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/measurables/inline_input.ts:18

An object containing information about the space an inline input takes up during rendering.

Property Description constants_ The renderer's constant provider. width - height - type - xPos - centerline - notchOffset - shape - isDynamicShape - highlighted - connectionModel The connection object on the block that this represents. connectionHeight - connectionWidth - align - connectedBlock - connectedBlockWidth - connectedBlockHeight - connectionOffsetX - connectionOffsetY - input The input to measure and store information for.

new InlineInput ( constants , input ) : InlineInput ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/measurables/inline_input.ts:25

Parameter Type Description constants ConstantProvider The rendering constants provider. input Input The inline input to measure and store information for.

InlineInput

InlineInput . constructor

constants_ : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/measurables/inline_input.ts:19

The renderer's constant provider.

InlineInput . constants_

width : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:18

InlineInput . width

height : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:20

InlineInput . height

type : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:21

InlineInput . type

xPos : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:22

InlineInput . xPos

centerline : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:24

InlineInput . centerline

notchOffset : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/base.ts:25

InlineInput . notchOffset

shape : Shape ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:19

InlineInput . shape

isDynamicShape : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:20

InlineInput . isDynamicShape

highlighted : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:21

InlineInput . highlighted

connectionModel : RenderedConnection ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/connection.ts:30

The connection object on the block that this represents.

InlineInput . connectionModel

connectionHeight : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/inline_input.ts:19

InlineInput . connectionHeight

connectionWidth : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/inline_input.ts:20

InlineInput . connectionWidth

align : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:21

InlineInput . align

connectedBlock : BlockSvg | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:22

InlineInput . connectedBlock

connectedBlockWidth : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:23

InlineInput . connectedBlockWidth

connectedBlockHeight : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:24

InlineInput . connectedBlockHeight

connectionOffsetX : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:25

InlineInput . connectionOffsetX

connectionOffsetY : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:26

InlineInput . connectionOffsetY

input : Input ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/measurables/input_connection.ts:34

The input to measure and store information for.