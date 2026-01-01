Class: PathObject
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:21
An object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|svgRoot
|-
|svgPath
|The primary path of the block.
|style
|The primary path of the block.
|svgPathDark
|-
|svgPathLight
|-
|colourDark
|The colour of the dark path on the block in '#RRGGBB' format.
|constants
|The renderer's constants.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|setClass_
|Add or remove the given CSS class on the path object's root SVG element.
|updateSelected
|Add or remove styling showing that a block is selected.
|updateDraggingDelete
|Add or remove styling showing that a block is dragged over a delete area.
|updateInsertionMarker
|Add or remove styling showing that a block is an insertion marker.
|updateMovable
|Add or remove styling showing that a block is movable.
|updateReplacing
|Add or remove styling indicating that a block will be bumped out and replaced by another block that is mid-move.
|addConnectionHighlight
|Adds the given path as a connection highlight for the given connection.
|removeConnectionHighlight
|Removes any highlight associated with the given connection, if it exists.
|setPath
|Set the path generated by the renderer onto the respective SVG element.
|setHighlightPath
|Set the highlight path generated by the renderer onto the SVG element.
|flipRTL
|Flip the SVG paths in RTL.
|applyColour
|Apply the stored colours to the block's path, taking into account whether the paths belong to a shadow block.
|setStyle
|Set the style.
|updateHighlighted
|Set whether the block shows a highlight or not. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed.
|updateShadow_
|Updates the look of the block to reflect a shadow state.
|updateDisabled_
|Updates the look of the block to reflect a disabled state.
Constructors
Constructor
new PathObject(
root,
style,
constants
): PathObject;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:35
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
root
SVGElement
|The root SVG element.
style
BlockStyle
|The style object to use for colouring.
constants
ConstantProvider
|The renderer's constants.
Returns
PathObject
Overrides
Properties
svgRoot
svgRoot: SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:23
Inherited from
svgPath
svgPath: SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:24
The primary path of the block.
Inherited from
style
style: BlockStyle;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:27
The primary path of the block.
Inherited from
svgPathDark
svgPathDark: SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:22
svgPathLight
svgPathLight: SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:23
colourDark
colourDark: string = '#000000';
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:28
The colour of the dark path on the block in '#RRGGBB' format.
constants
constants: ConstantProvider;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:38
The renderer's constants.
Inherited from
Methods
setClass_()
protected setClass_(className, add): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:106
Add or remove the given CSS class on the path object's root SVG element.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
className
string
|The name of the class to add or remove
add
boolean
|True if the class should be added. False if it should be removed.
Returns
void
Inherited from
updateSelected()
updateSelected(enable): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:162
Add or remove styling showing that a block is selected.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
enable
boolean
|True if selection is enabled, false otherwise.
Returns
void
Inherited from
updateDraggingDelete()
updateDraggingDelete(enable): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:172
Add or remove styling showing that a block is dragged over a delete area.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
enable
boolean
|True if the block is being dragged over a delete area, false otherwise.
Returns
void
Inherited from
PathObject.
updateDraggingDelete
updateInsertionMarker()
updateInsertionMarker(enable): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:181
Add or remove styling showing that a block is an insertion marker.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
enable
boolean
|True if the block is an insertion marker, false otherwise.
Returns
void
Inherited from
PathObject.
updateInsertionMarker
updateMovable()
updateMovable(enable): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:190
Add or remove styling showing that a block is movable.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
enable
boolean
|True if the block is movable, false otherwise.
Returns
void
Inherited from
updateReplacing()
updateReplacing(replacing): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:201
Add or remove styling indicating that a block will be bumped out and replaced by another block that is mid-move.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
replacing
boolean
|True if the block is at risk of being replaced, false otherwise.
Returns
void
Inherited from
addConnectionHighlight()
addConnectionHighlight(
connection,
connectionPath,
offset,
rtl
): SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:206
Adds the given path as a connection highlight for the given connection.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
connection
RenderedConnection
connectionPath
string
offset
Coordinate
rtl
boolean
Returns
SVGElement
Inherited from
PathObject.
addConnectionHighlight
removeConnectionHighlight()
removeConnectionHighlight(connection): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:241
Removes any highlight associated with the given connection, if it exists.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
connection
RenderedConnection
Returns
void
Inherited from
PathObject.
removeConnectionHighlight
setPath()
setPath(mainPath): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:60
Set the path generated by the renderer onto the respective SVG element.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
mainPath
string
|The path.
Returns
void
Overrides
setHighlightPath()
setHighlightPath(highlightPath): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:70
Set the highlight path generated by the renderer onto the SVG element.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
highlightPath
string
|The highlight path.
Returns
void
flipRTL()
flipRTL(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:74
Flip the SVG paths in RTL.
Returns
void
Overrides
applyColour()
applyColour(block): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:81
Apply the stored colours to the block's path, taking into account whether the paths belong to a shadow block.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
block
BlockSvg
|The source block.
Returns
void
Overrides
setStyle()
setStyle(blockStyle): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:92
Set the style.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
blockStyle
BlockStyle
|The block style to use.
Returns
void
Overrides
updateHighlighted()
updateHighlighted(highlighted): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:98
Set whether the block shows a highlight or not. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
highlighted
boolean
|True if highlighted.
Returns
void
Overrides
updateShadow_()
updateShadow_(shadow): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:107
Updates the look of the block to reflect a shadow state.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
shadow
boolean
|True if the block is a shadow block.
Returns
void
Overrides
updateDisabled_()
updateDisabled_(disabled): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:115
Updates the look of the block to reflect a disabled state.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
disabled
boolean
|True if disabled.
Returns
void