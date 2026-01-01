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Class: PathObject

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:21

An object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.

Property Description svgRoot - svgPath The primary path of the block. style The primary path of the block. svgPathDark - svgPathLight - colourDark The colour of the dark path on the block in '#RRGGBB' format. constants The renderer's constants.

Method Description setClass_ Add or remove the given CSS class on the path object's root SVG element. updateSelected Add or remove styling showing that a block is selected. updateDraggingDelete Add or remove styling showing that a block is dragged over a delete area. updateInsertionMarker Add or remove styling showing that a block is an insertion marker. updateMovable Add or remove styling showing that a block is movable. updateReplacing Add or remove styling indicating that a block will be bumped out and replaced by another block that is mid-move. addConnectionHighlight Adds the given path as a connection highlight for the given connection. removeConnectionHighlight Removes any highlight associated with the given connection, if it exists. setPath Set the path generated by the renderer onto the respective SVG element. setHighlightPath Set the highlight path generated by the renderer onto the SVG element. flipRTL Flip the SVG paths in RTL. applyColour Apply the stored colours to the block's path, taking into account whether the paths belong to a shadow block. setStyle Set the style. updateHighlighted Set whether the block shows a highlight or not. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed. updateShadow_ Updates the look of the block to reflect a shadow state. updateDisabled_ Updates the look of the block to reflect a disabled state.

new PathObject (

root ,

style ,

constants

) : PathObject ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:35

Parameter Type Description root SVGElement The root SVG element. style BlockStyle The style object to use for colouring. constants ConstantProvider The renderer's constants.

PathObject

PathObject . constructor

svgRoot : SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:23

PathObject . svgRoot

svgPath : SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:24

The primary path of the block.

PathObject . svgPath

style : BlockStyle ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:27

The primary path of the block.

PathObject . style

svgPathDark : SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:22

svgPathLight : SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:23

colourDark : string = '#000000' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:28

The colour of the dark path on the block in '#RRGGBB' format.

constants : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:38

The renderer's constants.

PathObject . constants

protected setClass_ ( className , add ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:106

Add or remove the given CSS class on the path object's root SVG element.

Parameter Type Description className string The name of the class to add or remove add boolean True if the class should be added. False if it should be removed.

void

PathObject . setClass_

updateSelected ( enable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:162

Add or remove styling showing that a block is selected.

Parameter Type Description enable boolean True if selection is enabled, false otherwise.

void

PathObject . updateSelected

updateDraggingDelete ( enable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:172

Add or remove styling showing that a block is dragged over a delete area.

Parameter Type Description enable boolean True if the block is being dragged over a delete area, false otherwise.

void

PathObject . updateDraggingDelete

updateInsertionMarker ( enable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:181

Add or remove styling showing that a block is an insertion marker.

Parameter Type Description enable boolean True if the block is an insertion marker, false otherwise.

void

PathObject . updateInsertionMarker

updateMovable ( enable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:190

Add or remove styling showing that a block is movable.

Parameter Type Description enable boolean True if the block is movable, false otherwise.

void

PathObject . updateMovable

updateReplacing ( replacing ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:201

Add or remove styling indicating that a block will be bumped out and replaced by another block that is mid-move.

Parameter Type Description replacing boolean True if the block is at risk of being replaced, false otherwise.

void

PathObject . updateReplacing

addConnectionHighlight (

connection ,

connectionPath ,

offset ,

rtl

) : SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:206

Adds the given path as a connection highlight for the given connection.

Parameter Type connection RenderedConnection connectionPath string offset Coordinate rtl boolean

SVGElement

PathObject . addConnectionHighlight

removeConnectionHighlight ( connection ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/path_object.ts:241

Removes any highlight associated with the given connection, if it exists.

Parameter Type connection RenderedConnection

void

PathObject . removeConnectionHighlight

setPath ( mainPath ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:60

Set the path generated by the renderer onto the respective SVG element.

Parameter Type Description mainPath string The path.

void

PathObject . setPath

setHighlightPath ( highlightPath ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:70

Set the highlight path generated by the renderer onto the SVG element.

Parameter Type Description highlightPath string The highlight path.

void

flipRTL ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:74

Flip the SVG paths in RTL.

void

PathObject . flipRTL

applyColour ( block ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:81

Apply the stored colours to the block's path, taking into account whether the paths belong to a shadow block.

Parameter Type Description block BlockSvg The source block.

void

PathObject . applyColour

setStyle ( blockStyle ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:92

Set the style.

Parameter Type Description blockStyle BlockStyle The block style to use.

void

PathObject . setStyle

updateHighlighted ( highlighted ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:98

Set whether the block shows a highlight or not. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed.

Parameter Type Description highlighted boolean True if highlighted.

void

PathObject . updateHighlighted

updateShadow_ ( shadow ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:107

Updates the look of the block to reflect a shadow state.

Parameter Type Description shadow boolean True if the block is a shadow block.

void

PathObject . updateShadow_

updateDisabled_ ( disabled ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/path_object.ts:115

Updates the look of the block to reflect a disabled state.

Parameter Type Description disabled boolean True if disabled.

void