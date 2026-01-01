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Class: RenderInfo

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/info.ts:34

An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block, customized for the geras renderer.

This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.

Property Description block_ - outputConnection - isInline - isCollapsed - isInsertionMarker - RTL - height The height of the rendered block, including child blocks. widthWithChildren The width of the rendered block, including child blocks. width The width of the rendered block, excluding child blocks. This is the right edge of the block when rendered LTR. statementEdge - rows An array of Row objects containing sizing information. inputRows An array of input rows on the block. topRow - bottomRow - startX - startY - constants_ - renderer_ The block renderer in use.

Method Description measure Populate this object with all sizing information needed to draw the block. createRows_ Create rows of Measurable objects representing all renderable parts of the block. populateTopRow_ Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the top row. shouldStartNewRow_ Decide whether to start a new row between the two Blockly.Inputs. computeBounds_ Figure out where the right edge of the block and right edge of statement inputs should be placed. addAlignmentPadding_ Modify the given row to add the given amount of padding around its fields. The exact location of the padding is based on the alignment property of the last input in the field. alignStatementRow_ Align the elements of a statement row based on computed bounds. Unlike other types of rows, statement rows add space in multiple places. addRowSpacing_ Add spacers between rows and set their sizes. makeSpacerRow_ Create a spacer row to go between prev and next, and set its size. getSpacerRowWidth_ Calculate the width of a spacer row. recordElemPositions_ Record final position information on elements on the given row, for use in drawing. At minimum this records xPos and centerline on each element. getMeasureableForConnection Returns the connection measurable associated with the given connection. getRenderer Get the block renderer in use. populateBottomRow_ Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the bottom row. addInput_ Add an input element to the active row, if needed, and record the type of the input on the row. addElemSpacing_ Add horizontal spacing between and around elements within each row. getInRowSpacing_ Calculate the width of a spacer element in a row based on the previous and next elements in that row. For instance, extra padding is added between two editable fields. getSpacerRowHeight_ Calculate the height of a spacer row. getElemCenterline_ Calculate the centerline of an element in a rendered row. This base implementation puts the centerline at the middle of the row vertically, with no special cases. You will likely need extra logic to handle (at minimum) top and bottom rows. alignRowElements_ Extra spacing may be necessary to make sure that the right sides of all rows line up. This can only be calculated after a first pass to calculate the sizes of all rows. getDesiredRowWidth_ Calculate the desired width of an input row. finalize_ Make any final changes to the rendering information object. In particular, store the y position of each row, and record the height of the full block.

new RenderInfo ( renderer , block ) : RenderInfo ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/info.ts:44

Parameter Type Description renderer Renderer The renderer in use. block BlockSvg The block to measure.

RenderInfo

RenderInfo . constructor

block_ : BlockSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:49

RenderInfo . block_

outputConnection :

| OutputConnection

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:51

RenderInfo . outputConnection

isInline : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:52

RenderInfo . isInline

isCollapsed : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:53

RenderInfo . isCollapsed

isInsertionMarker : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:54

RenderInfo . isInsertionMarker

RTL : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:55

RenderInfo . RTL

height : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:61

The height of the rendered block, including child blocks.

RenderInfo . height

widthWithChildren : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:64

The width of the rendered block, including child blocks.

RenderInfo . widthWithChildren

width : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:70

The width of the rendered block, excluding child blocks. This is the right edge of the block when rendered LTR.

RenderInfo . width

statementEdge : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:71

RenderInfo . statementEdge

rows : Row [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:74

An array of Row objects containing sizing information.

RenderInfo . rows

inputRows : InputRow [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:77

An array of input rows on the block.

RenderInfo . inputRows

topRow : TopRow ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:79

RenderInfo . topRow

bottomRow : BottomRow ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:80

RenderInfo . bottomRow

startX : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:84

RenderInfo . startX

startY : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:85

RenderInfo . startY

constants_ : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/info.ts:36

RenderInfo . constants_

protected readonly renderer_ : Renderer ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/info.ts:38

The block renderer in use.

RenderInfo . renderer_

measure ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:152

Populate this object with all sizing information needed to draw the block.

This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.

void

RenderInfo . measure

protected createRows_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:165

Create rows of Measurable objects representing all renderable parts of the block.

void

RenderInfo . createRows_

protected populateTopRow_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:217

Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the top row.

void

RenderInfo . populateTopRow_

protected shouldStartNewRow_ ( currInput , prevInput ? ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:350

Decide whether to start a new row between the two Blockly.Inputs.

Parameter Type Description currInput Input The current input. prevInput? Input The previous input.

boolean

True if the current input should be rendered on a new row.

RenderInfo . shouldStartNewRow_

protected computeBounds_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:472

Figure out where the right edge of the block and right edge of statement inputs should be placed.

void

RenderInfo . computeBounds_

protected addAlignmentPadding_ ( row , missingSpace ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:552

Modify the given row to add the given amount of padding around its fields. The exact location of the padding is based on the alignment property of the last input in the field.

Parameter Type Description row Row The row to add padding to. missingSpace number How much padding to add.

void

RenderInfo . addAlignmentPadding_

protected alignStatementRow_ ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:585

Align the elements of a statement row based on computed bounds. Unlike other types of rows, statement rows add space in multiple places.

Parameter Type Description row InputRow The statement row to resize.

void

RenderInfo . alignStatementRow_

protected addRowSpacing_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:609

Add spacers between rows and set their sizes.

void

RenderInfo . addRowSpacing_

protected makeSpacerRow_ ( prev , next ) : SpacerRow ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:628

Create a spacer row to go between prev and next, and set its size.

Parameter Type Description prev Row The previous row. next Row The next row.

SpacerRow

The newly created spacer row.

RenderInfo . makeSpacerRow_

protected getSpacerRowWidth_ ( _prev , _next ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:648

Calculate the width of a spacer row.

Parameter Type Description _prev Row The row before the spacer. _next Row The row after the spacer.

number

The desired width of the spacer row between these two rows.

RenderInfo . getSpacerRowWidth_

protected recordElemPositions_ ( row ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:700

Record final position information on elements on the given row, for use in drawing. At minimum this records xPos and centerline on each element.

Parameter Type Description row Row The row containing the elements.

void

RenderInfo . recordElemPositions_

getMeasureableForConnection ( conn ) : Connection | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/info.ts:753

Returns the connection measurable associated with the given connection.

Parameter Type conn RenderedConnection

Connection | null

RenderInfo . getMeasureableForConnection

getRenderer ( ) : Renderer ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/info.ts:54

Get the block renderer in use.

Renderer

The block renderer in use.

RenderInfo . getRenderer

populateBottomRow_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/info.ts:58

Create all non-spacer elements that belong on the bottom row.

void

RenderInfo . populateBottomRow_

addInput_ ( input , activeRow ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/info.ts:75

Add an input element to the active row, if needed, and record the type of the input on the row.

Parameter Type Description input Input The input to record information about. activeRow Row The row that is currently being populated.

void

RenderInfo . addInput_

addElemSpacing_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/info.ts:103

Add horizontal spacing between and around elements within each row.

void

RenderInfo . addElemSpacing_

getInRowSpacing_ ( prev , next ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/info.ts:146

Calculate the width of a spacer element in a row based on the previous and next elements in that row. For instance, extra padding is added between two editable fields.

Parameter Type Description prev Measurable | null The element before the spacer. next Measurable | null The element after the spacer.

number

The size of the spacing between the two elements.

RenderInfo . getInRowSpacing_

getSpacerRowHeight_ ( prev , next ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/info.ts:296

Calculate the height of a spacer row.

Parameter Type Description prev Row The row before the spacer. next Row The row after the spacer.

number

The desired height of the spacer row between these two rows.

RenderInfo . getSpacerRowHeight_

getElemCenterline_ ( row , elem ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/info.ts:323

Calculate the centerline of an element in a rendered row. This base implementation puts the centerline at the middle of the row vertically, with no special cases. You will likely need extra logic to handle (at minimum) top and bottom rows.

Parameter Type Description row Row The row containing the element. elem Measurable The element to place.

number

The desired centerline of the given element, as an offset from the top left of the block.

RenderInfo . getElemCenterline_

alignRowElements_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/info.ts:358

Extra spacing may be necessary to make sure that the right sides of all rows line up. This can only be calculated after a first pass to calculate the sizes of all rows.

void

RenderInfo . alignRowElements_

getDesiredRowWidth_ ( row ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/info.ts:414

Calculate the desired width of an input row.

Parameter Type Description row Row The input row.

number

The desired width of the input row.

RenderInfo . getDesiredRowWidth_

finalize_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/info.ts:424

Make any final changes to the rendering information object. In particular, store the y position of each row, and record the height of the full block.

void