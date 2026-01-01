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Class: Renderer

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:28

The geras renderer. This renderer was designed to be backwards compatible with pre-2019 Blockly. Newer projects that are not constrained by backwards compatibility should use thrasos, which is a more modern take on this renderer.

Geras is the ancient Greek spirit of old age.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
constants_The renderer's constant provider.
name-
overridesRendering constant overrides, passed in through options.

Methods index

MethodDescription
getClassNameGets the class name that identifies this renderer.
disposeDispose of this renderer. Delete all DOM elements that this renderer and its constants created.
getConstantsGet the current renderer's constant provider. We assume that when this is called, the renderer has already been initialized.
shouldHighlightConnectionDetermine whether or not to highlight a connection.
orphanCanConnectAtEndChecks if an orphaned block can connect to the "end" of the topBlock's block-clump. If the clump is a row the end is the last input. If the clump is a stack, the end is the last next connection. If the clump is neither, then this returns false.
initInitialize the renderer. Geras has a highlight provider in addition to the normal constant provider.
refreshDomRefresh the renderer after a theme change.
makeConstants_Create a new instance of the renderer's constant provider.
makeRenderInfo_Create a new instance of the renderer's render info object.
makeDrawer_Create a new instance of the renderer's drawer.
makePathObjectCreate a new instance of a renderer path object.
makeHighlightConstants_Create a new instance of the renderer's highlight constant provider.
getHighlightConstantsGet the renderer's highlight constant provider. We assume that when this is called, the renderer has already been initialized.

Constructors

Constructor

new Renderer(name): Renderer;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:35

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
namestringThe renderer name.

Returns

Renderer

Overrides

Renderer.constructor

Properties

constants_

protected constants_: ConstantProvider;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:27

The renderer's constant provider.

Inherited from

Renderer.constants_

name

protected name: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:29

Inherited from

Renderer.name

overrides

protected overrides: object | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:34

Rendering constant overrides, passed in through options.

Inherited from

Renderer.overrides

Methods

getClassName()

getClassName(): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:48

Gets the class name that identifies this renderer.

Returns

string

The CSS class name.

Inherited from

Renderer.getClassName

dispose()

dispose(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:130

Dispose of this renderer. Delete all DOM elements that this renderer and its constants created.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Renderer.dispose

getConstants()

getConstants(): ConstantProvider;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:184

Get the current renderer's constant provider. We assume that when this is called, the renderer has already been initialized.

Returns

ConstantProvider

The constant provider.

Inherited from

Renderer.getConstants

shouldHighlightConnection()

shouldHighlightConnection(connection): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:194

Determine whether or not to highlight a connection.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
connectionRenderedConnectionThe connection to determine whether or not to highlight.

Returns

boolean

True if we should highlight the connection.

Inherited from

Renderer.shouldHighlightConnection

orphanCanConnectAtEnd()

protected orphanCanConnectAtEnd(
   topBlock, 
   orphanBlock, 
   localType
): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:210

Checks if an orphaned block can connect to the "end" of the topBlock's block-clump. If the clump is a row the end is the last input. If the clump is a stack, the end is the last next connection. If the clump is neither, then this returns false.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
topBlockBlockSvgThe top block of the block clump we want to try and connect to.
orphanBlockBlockSvgThe orphan block that wants to find a home.
localTypenumberThe type of the connection being dragged.

Returns

boolean

Whether there is a home for the orphan or not.

Inherited from

Renderer.orphanCanConnectAtEnd

init()

init(theme, opt_rendererOverrides?): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:43

Initialize the renderer. Geras has a highlight provider in addition to the normal constant provider.

Parameters

ParameterType
themeTheme
opt_rendererOverrides?{ [rendererConstant: string]: any; }

Returns

void

Overrides

Renderer.init

refreshDom()

refreshDom(
   svg, 
   theme, 
   injectionDiv
): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:52

Refresh the renderer after a theme change.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
svgSVGElementThe root of the workspace's SVG.
themeThemeThe workspace theme object.
injectionDivHTMLElementThe div containing the parent workspace and all related workspaces and block containers, if this renderer is for the parent workspace. CSS variables representing SVG patterns will be scoped to this container. Child workspaces should not override the CSS variables created by the parent and thus do not need access to the injection div.

Returns

void

Overrides

Renderer.refreshDom

makeConstants_()

makeConstants_(): ConstantProvider;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:61

Create a new instance of the renderer's constant provider.

Returns

ConstantProvider

The constant provider.

Overrides

Renderer.makeConstants_

makeRenderInfo_()

protected makeRenderInfo_(block): RenderInfo;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:71

Create a new instance of the renderer's render info object.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
blockBlockSvgThe block to measure.

Returns

RenderInfo

The render info object.

Overrides

Renderer.makeRenderInfo_

makeDrawer_()

protected makeDrawer_(block, info): Drawer;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:83

Create a new instance of the renderer's drawer.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
blockBlockSvgThe block to render.
infoRenderInfoAn object containing all information needed to render this block.

Returns

Drawer

The drawer.

Overrides

Renderer.makeDrawer_

makePathObject()

makePathObject(root, style): PathObject;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:97

Create a new instance of a renderer path object.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
rootSVGElementThe root SVG element.
styleBlockStyleThe style object to use for colouring.

Returns

PathObject

The renderer path object.

Overrides

Renderer.makePathObject

makeHighlightConstants_()

protected makeHighlightConstants_(): HighlightConstantProvider;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:106

Create a new instance of the renderer's highlight constant provider.

Returns

HighlightConstantProvider

The highlight constant provider.

getHighlightConstants()

getHighlightConstants(): HighlightConstantProvider;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:116

Get the renderer's highlight constant provider. We assume that when this is called, the renderer has already been initialized.

Returns

HighlightConstantProvider

The highlight constant provider.