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Class: Renderer

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:28

The geras renderer. This renderer was designed to be backwards compatible with pre-2019 Blockly. Newer projects that are not constrained by backwards compatibility should use thrasos, which is a more modern take on this renderer.

Geras is the ancient Greek spirit of old age.

Property Description constants_ The renderer's constant provider. name - overrides Rendering constant overrides, passed in through options.

Method Description getClassName Gets the class name that identifies this renderer. dispose Dispose of this renderer. Delete all DOM elements that this renderer and its constants created. getConstants Get the current renderer's constant provider. We assume that when this is called, the renderer has already been initialized. shouldHighlightConnection Determine whether or not to highlight a connection. orphanCanConnectAtEnd Checks if an orphaned block can connect to the "end" of the topBlock's block-clump. If the clump is a row the end is the last input. If the clump is a stack, the end is the last next connection. If the clump is neither, then this returns false. init Initialize the renderer. Geras has a highlight provider in addition to the normal constant provider. refreshDom Refresh the renderer after a theme change. makeConstants_ Create a new instance of the renderer's constant provider. makeRenderInfo_ Create a new instance of the renderer's render info object. makeDrawer_ Create a new instance of the renderer's drawer. makePathObject Create a new instance of a renderer path object. makeHighlightConstants_ Create a new instance of the renderer's highlight constant provider. getHighlightConstants Get the renderer's highlight constant provider. We assume that when this is called, the renderer has already been initialized.

new Renderer ( name ) : Renderer ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:35

Parameter Type Description name string The renderer name.

Renderer

Renderer . constructor

protected constants_ : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:27

The renderer's constant provider.

Renderer . constants_

protected name : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:29

Renderer . name

protected overrides : object | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:34

Rendering constant overrides, passed in through options.

Renderer . overrides

getClassName ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:48

Gets the class name that identifies this renderer.

string

The CSS class name.

Renderer . getClassName

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:130

Dispose of this renderer. Delete all DOM elements that this renderer and its constants created.

void

Renderer . dispose

getConstants ( ) : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:184

Get the current renderer's constant provider. We assume that when this is called, the renderer has already been initialized.

ConstantProvider

The constant provider.

Renderer . getConstants

shouldHighlightConnection ( connection ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:194

Determine whether or not to highlight a connection.

Parameter Type Description connection RenderedConnection The connection to determine whether or not to highlight.

boolean

True if we should highlight the connection.

Renderer . shouldHighlightConnection

protected orphanCanConnectAtEnd (

topBlock ,

orphanBlock ,

localType

) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/common/renderer.ts:210

Checks if an orphaned block can connect to the "end" of the topBlock's block-clump. If the clump is a row the end is the last input. If the clump is a stack, the end is the last next connection. If the clump is neither, then this returns false.

Parameter Type Description topBlock BlockSvg The top block of the block clump we want to try and connect to. orphanBlock BlockSvg The orphan block that wants to find a home. localType number The type of the connection being dragged.

boolean

Whether there is a home for the orphan or not.

Renderer . orphanCanConnectAtEnd

init ( theme , opt_rendererOverrides ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:43

Initialize the renderer. Geras has a highlight provider in addition to the normal constant provider.

Parameter Type theme Theme opt_rendererOverrides? { [ rendererConstant : string ]: any ; }

void

Renderer . init

refreshDom (

svg ,

theme ,

injectionDiv

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:52

Refresh the renderer after a theme change.

Parameter Type Description svg SVGElement The root of the workspace's SVG. theme Theme The workspace theme object. injectionDiv HTMLElement The div containing the parent workspace and all related workspaces and block containers, if this renderer is for the parent workspace. CSS variables representing SVG patterns will be scoped to this container. Child workspaces should not override the CSS variables created by the parent and thus do not need access to the injection div.

void

Renderer . refreshDom

makeConstants_ ( ) : ConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:61

Create a new instance of the renderer's constant provider.

ConstantProvider

The constant provider.

Renderer . makeConstants_

protected makeRenderInfo_ ( block ) : RenderInfo ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:71

Create a new instance of the renderer's render info object.

Parameter Type Description block BlockSvg The block to measure.

RenderInfo

The render info object.

Renderer . makeRenderInfo_

protected makeDrawer_ ( block , info ) : Drawer ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:83

Create a new instance of the renderer's drawer.

Parameter Type Description block BlockSvg The block to render. info RenderInfo An object containing all information needed to render this block.

Drawer

The drawer.

Renderer . makeDrawer_

makePathObject ( root , style ) : PathObject ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:97

Create a new instance of a renderer path object.

Parameter Type Description root SVGElement The root SVG element. style BlockStyle The style object to use for colouring.

PathObject

The renderer path object.

Renderer . makePathObject

protected makeHighlightConstants_ ( ) : HighlightConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:106

Create a new instance of the renderer's highlight constant provider.

HighlightConstantProvider

The highlight constant provider.

getHighlightConstants ( ) : HighlightConstantProvider ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/renderers/geras/renderer.ts:116

Get the renderer's highlight constant provider. We assume that when this is called, the renderer has already been initialized.

HighlightConstantProvider

The highlight constant provider.