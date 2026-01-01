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icons

Classes

ClassDescription
CommentIconAn icon which allows the user to add comment text to a block.
IconThe abstract icon class. Icons are visual elements that live in the top-start corner of the block. Usually they provide more "meta" information about a block (such as warnings or comments) as opposed to fields, which provide "actual" information, related to how a block functions.
IconTypeDefines the type of an icon, so that it can be retrieved from block.getIcon
MutatorIconAn icon that allows the user to change the shape of the block.
WarningIconAn icon that warns the user that something is wrong with their block.

Interfaces

InterfaceDescription
CommentStateThe save state format for a comment icon.

Namespaces

NamespaceDescription
exceptions-
registry-