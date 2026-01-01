|CommentIcon
|An icon which allows the user to add comment text to a block.
|Icon
|The abstract icon class. Icons are visual elements that live in the top-start corner of the block. Usually they provide more "meta" information about a block (such as warnings or comments) as opposed to fields, which provide "actual" information, related to how a block functions.
|IconType
|Defines the type of an icon, so that it can be retrieved from block.getIcon
|MutatorIcon
|An icon that allows the user to change the shape of the block.
|WarningIcon
|An icon that warns the user that something is wrong with their block.