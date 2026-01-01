CommentIcon An icon which allows the user to add comment text to a block.

Icon The abstract icon class. Icons are visual elements that live in the top-start corner of the block. Usually they provide more "meta" information about a block (such as warnings or comments) as opposed to fields, which provide "actual" information, related to how a block functions.

IconType Defines the type of an icon, so that it can be retrieved from block.getIcon

MutatorIcon An icon that allows the user to change the shape of the block.