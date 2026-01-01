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Class: CommentIcon

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:40

An icon which allows the user to add comment text to a block.

Property Description TYPE The type string used to identify this icon. WEIGHT The weight this icon has relative to other icons. Icons with more positive weight values are rendered farther toward the end of the block. sourceBlock - offsetInBlock The position of this icon relative to its blocks top-start, in workspace units. workspaceLocation The position of this icon in workspace coordinates. svgRoot The root svg element visually representing this icon. tooltip The tooltip for this icon.

Method Description getType Returns the IconType representing the type of the icon. This value should also be used to register the icon via Blockly.icons.registry.register . initView Creates the SVG elements for the icon that will live on the block. dispose Disposes of any elements of the icon. getWeight Returns the "weight" of the icon, which determines the static order which icons should be rendered in. More positive numbers are rendered farther toward the end of the block. getSize Returns the dimensions of the icon for use in rendering. applyColour Updates the icon's color when the block's color changes.. updateEditable Updates the state of the bubble (editable / noneditable) to reflect the state of the bubble if the bubble is currently shown. onLocationChange Notifies the icon that it has changed locations. setText Sets the text of this comment. Updates any bubbles if they are visible. getText Returns the text of this comment. setBubbleSize Sets the size of the editable bubble for this comment. Resizes the bubble if it is visible. getBubbleSize Returns the size of the editable bubble for this comment. setBubbleLocation Sets the location of the comment bubble in the workspace. getBubbleLocation Returns the location of the comment bubble in the workspace. saveState Returns the state of the comment as a JSON serializable value if the comment has text. Otherwise returns null. loadState Applies the given state to this comment. onClick Notifies the icon that it has been clicked. isClickableInFlyout Check whether the icon should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that icons are clickable in all flyouts (auto-closing or not). Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior. onTextChange Updates the text of this comment in response to changes in the text of the input bubble. onSizeChange Updates the size of this icon in response to changes in the size of the input bubble. onBubbleLocationChange - bubbleIsVisible Returns true if the bubble is currently open, false otherwise. setBubbleVisible Sets whether the bubble is open or not. getBubble See IHasBubble.getBubble. createBubble - getAriaLabel Returns the ARIA label to use for this icon (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called during initialization by default, so dynamic changes to the icon's ARIA label need to be applied by calling recomputeAriaContext. setTooltip Sets the tooltip for this icon to the given value. Null to show the tooltip of the block. getTooltip Returns the tooltip for this icon. updateCollapsed Updates the icon's collapsed-ness/view when the block's collapsed-ness changes. hideForInsertionMarker Hides the icon when it is part of an insertion marker. isShownWhenCollapsed Returns whether this icon is shown when the block is collapsed. Used to allow renderers to account for padding. setOffsetInBlock Notifies the icon where it is relative to its block's top-start, in workspace units. getFocusableElement See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement. getFocusableTree See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree. onNodeFocus See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus. onNodeBlur See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur. canBeFocused See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused. performAction Handles the user acting on this icon via keyboard navigation. Performs the same action as a click would, and focuses this icon's bubble if it has one. getSourceBlock Returns the block that this icon is attached to. showContextMenu Show the context menu for this object. recomputeAriaContext Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this icon. This is automatically called during initialization, but implementations may find it useful to call this if the icon's label should be changed.

new CommentIcon ( sourceBlock ) : CommentIcon ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:71

Parameter Type sourceBlock Block

CommentIcon

Icon . constructor

readonly static TYPE : IconType < ICommentIcon > = IconType . COMMENT ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:42

The type string used to identify this icon.

readonly static WEIGHT : 3 = 3 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:48

The weight this icon has relative to other icons. Icons with more positive weight values are rendered farther toward the end of the block.

protected readonly sourceBlock : Block ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:71

Icon . sourceBlock

protected offsetInBlock : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:39

The position of this icon relative to its blocks top-start, in workspace units.

Icon . offsetInBlock

protected workspaceLocation : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:42

The position of this icon in workspace coordinates.

Icon . workspaceLocation

protected svgRoot : SVGGElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:45

The root svg element visually representing this icon.

WarningIcon . svgRoot

protected tooltip : TipInfo ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:48

The tooltip for this icon.

Icon . tooltip

getType ( ) : IconType < CommentIcon > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:75

IconType < CommentIcon >

the IconType representing the type of the icon. This value should also be used to register the icon via Blockly.icons.registry.register .

Icon . getType

initView ( pointerdownListener ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:79

Creates the SVG elements for the icon that will live on the block.

Parameter Type Description pointerdownListener ( e ) => void An event listener that must be attached to the root SVG element by the implementation of initView . Used by Blockly's gesture system to properly handle clicks and drags.

void

Icon . initView

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:118

Disposes of any elements of the icon.

void

In particular, if this icon is currently showing a bubble, this should be used to hide it.

Icon . dispose

getWeight ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:123

number

the "weight" of the icon, which determines the static order which icons should be rendered in. More positive numbers are rendered farther toward the end of the block.

Icon . getWeight

getSize ( ) : Size ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:127

Size

The dimensions of the icon for use in rendering.

Icon . getSize

applyColour ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:131

Updates the icon's color when the block's color changes..

void

Icon . applyColour

updateEditable ( ) : Promise < void > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:141

Updates the state of the bubble (editable / noneditable) to reflect the state of the bubble if the bubble is currently shown.

Promise < void >

Icon . updateEditable

onLocationChange ( blockOrigin ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:150

Notifies the icon that it has changed locations.

Parameter Type Description blockOrigin Coordinate The location of this icon's block's top-start corner in workspace coordinates.

void

Icon . onLocationChange

setText ( text ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:163

Sets the text of this comment. Updates any bubbles if they are visible.

Parameter Type text string

void

getText ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:179

Returns the text of this comment.

string

setBubbleSize ( size ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:187

Sets the size of the editable bubble for this comment. Resizes the bubble if it is visible.

Parameter Type size Size

void

getBubbleSize ( ) : Size ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:193

Size

the size of the editable bubble for this comment.

setBubbleLocation ( location ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:200

Sets the location of the comment bubble in the workspace.

Parameter Type location Coordinate

void

getBubbleLocation ( ) : Coordinate | undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:208

Coordinate | undefined

the location of the comment bubble in the workspace.

saveState ( ) : CommentState | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:216

CommentState | null

the state of the comment as a JSON serializable value if the comment has text. Otherwise returns null.

ISerializable . saveState

loadState ( state ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:238

Applies the given state to this comment.

Parameter Type state CommentState

void

ISerializable . loadState

onClick ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:258

Notifies the icon that it has been clicked.

void

Icon . onClick

isClickableInFlyout ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:263

Check whether the icon should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that icons are clickable in all flyouts (auto-closing or not). Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior.

boolean

Whether the icon should be clickable while the block is in a flyout.

Icon . isClickableInFlyout

onTextChange ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:271

Updates the text of this comment in response to changes in the text of the input bubble.

void

onSizeChange ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:293

Updates the size of this icon in response to changes in the size of the input bubble.

void

onBubbleLocationChange ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:299

void

bubbleIsVisible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:305

boolean

True if the bubble is currently open, false otherwise.

IHasBubble . bubbleIsVisible

setBubbleVisible ( visible ) : Promise < void > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:309

Sets whether the bubble is open or not.

Parameter Type visible boolean

Promise < void >

IHasBubble . setBubbleVisible

getBubble ( ) : TextInputBubble | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:346

See IHasBubble.getBubble.

TextInputBubble | null

IHasBubble . getBubble

protected createBubble ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:366

void

protected getAriaLabel ( ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:422

Returns the ARIA label to use for this icon (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called during initialization by default, so dynamic changes to the icon's ARIA label need to be applied by calling recomputeAriaContext.

string | null

The ARIA label to use for this icon, or null to use a default.

Icon . getAriaLabel

setTooltip ( tip ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:104

Sets the tooltip for this icon to the given value. Null to show the tooltip of the block.

Parameter Type tip TipInfo | null

void

Icon . setTooltip

getTooltip ( ) : TipInfo ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:109

Returns the tooltip for this icon.

TipInfo

Icon . getTooltip

updateCollapsed ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:117

Updates the icon's collapsed-ness/view when the block's collapsed-ness changes.

void

Icon . updateCollapsed

hideForInsertionMarker ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:129

Hides the icon when it is part of an insertion marker.

void

Icon . hideForInsertionMarker

isShownWhenCollapsed ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:134

boolean

Whether this icon is shown when the block is collapsed. Used to allow renderers to account for padding.

Icon . isShownWhenCollapsed

setOffsetInBlock ( offset ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:138

Notifies the icon where it is relative to its block's top-start, in workspace units.

Parameter Type offset Coordinate

void

Icon . setOffsetInBlock

getFocusableElement ( ) : HTMLElement | SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:170

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

HTMLElement | SVGElement

Icon . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : IFocusableTree ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:177

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

IFocusableTree

Icon . getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:182

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

void

Icon . onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:194

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

void

Icon . onNodeBlur

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:197

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

boolean

Icon . canBeFocused

performAction ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:206

Handles the user acting on this icon via keyboard navigation. Performs the same action as a click would, and focuses this icon's bubble if it has one.

void

Icon . performAction

getSourceBlock ( ) : Block ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:222

Returns the block that this icon is attached to.

Block

The block this icon is attached to.

Icon . getSourceBlock

showContextMenu ( e ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:226

Show the context menu for this object.

Parameter Type Description e PointerEvent Mouse event.

void

Icon . showContextMenu

protected recomputeAriaContext ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:235

Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this icon. This is automatically called during initialization, but implementations may find it useful to call this if the icon's label should be changed.

void