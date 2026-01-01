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Abstract Class: Icon

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:34

The abstract icon class. Icons are visual elements that live in the top-start corner of the block. Usually they provide more "meta" information about a block (such as warnings or comments) as opposed to fields, which provide "actual" information, related to how a block functions.

Property Description offsetInBlock The position of this icon relative to its blocks top-start, in workspace units. workspaceLocation The position of this icon in workspace coordinates. svgRoot The root svg element visually representing this icon. tooltip The tooltip for this icon. sourceBlock -

Method Description getType Returns the IconType representing the type of the icon. This value should also be used to register the icon via Blockly.icons.registry.register . initView Creates the SVG elements for the icon that will live on the block. dispose Disposes of any elements of the icon. getWeight Returns the "weight" of the icon, which determines the static order which icons should be rendered in. More positive numbers are rendered farther toward the end of the block. getSize Returns the dimensions of the icon for use in rendering. setTooltip Sets the tooltip for this icon to the given value. Null to show the tooltip of the block. getTooltip Returns the tooltip for this icon. applyColour Updates the icon's color when the block's color changes.. updateEditable Updates the icon's editability when the block's editability changes. updateCollapsed Updates the icon's collapsed-ness/view when the block's collapsed-ness changes. hideForInsertionMarker Hides the icon when it is part of an insertion marker. isShownWhenCollapsed Returns whether this icon is shown when the block is collapsed. Used to allow renderers to account for padding. setOffsetInBlock Notifies the icon where it is relative to its block's top-start, in workspace units. onLocationChange Notifies the icon that it has changed locations. onClick Notifies the icon that it has been clicked. isClickableInFlyout Check whether the icon should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that icons are clickable in all flyouts (auto-closing or not). Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior. getFocusableElement See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement. getFocusableTree See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree. onNodeFocus See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus. onNodeBlur See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur. canBeFocused See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused. performAction Handles the user acting on this icon via keyboard navigation. Performs the same action as a click would, and focuses this icon's bubble if it has one. getSourceBlock Returns the block that this icon is attached to. showContextMenu Show the context menu for this object. recomputeAriaContext Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this icon. This is automatically called during initialization, but implementations may find it useful to call this if the icon's label should be changed. getAriaLabel Returns the ARIA label to use for this icon (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called during initialization by default, so dynamic changes to the icon's ARIA label need to be applied by calling recomputeAriaContext.

new Icon ( sourceBlock ) : Icon ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:53

Parameter Type sourceBlock Block

Icon

protected offsetInBlock : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:39

The position of this icon relative to its blocks top-start, in workspace units.

protected workspaceLocation : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:42

The position of this icon in workspace coordinates.

protected svgRoot : SVGGElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:45

The root svg element visually representing this icon.

protected tooltip : TipInfo ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:48

The tooltip for this icon.

protected sourceBlock : Block ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:53

getType ( ) : IconType < IIcon > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:58

IconType < IIcon >

the IconType representing the type of the icon. This value should also be used to register the icon via Blockly.icons.registry.register .

IIcon . getType

initView ( pointerdownListener ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:62

Creates the SVG elements for the icon that will live on the block.

Parameter Type Description pointerdownListener ( e ) => void An event listener that must be attached to the root SVG element by the implementation of initView . Used by Blockly's gesture system to properly handle clicks and drags.

void

IIcon . initView

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:83

Disposes of any elements of the icon.

void

In particular, if this icon is currently showing a bubble, this should be used to hide it.

IIcon . dispose

getWeight ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:92

number

the "weight" of the icon, which determines the static order which icons should be rendered in. More positive numbers are rendered farther toward the end of the block.

IIcon . getWeight

getSize ( ) : Size ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:96

Size

The dimensions of the icon for use in rendering.

IIcon . getSize

setTooltip ( tip ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:104

Sets the tooltip for this icon to the given value. Null to show the tooltip of the block.

Parameter Type tip TipInfo | null

void

getTooltip ( ) : TipInfo ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:109

Returns the tooltip for this icon.

TipInfo

applyColour ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:113

Updates the icon's color when the block's color changes..

void

IIcon . applyColour

updateEditable ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:115

Updates the icon's editability when the block's editability changes.

void

IIcon . updateEditable

updateCollapsed ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:117

Updates the icon's collapsed-ness/view when the block's collapsed-ness changes.

void

IIcon . updateCollapsed

hideForInsertionMarker ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:129

Hides the icon when it is part of an insertion marker.

void

IIcon . hideForInsertionMarker

isShownWhenCollapsed ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:134

boolean

Whether this icon is shown when the block is collapsed. Used to allow renderers to account for padding.

IIcon . isShownWhenCollapsed

setOffsetInBlock ( offset ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:138

Notifies the icon where it is relative to its block's top-start, in workspace units.

Parameter Type offset Coordinate

void

IIcon . setOffsetInBlock

onLocationChange ( blockOrigin ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:150

Notifies the icon that it has changed locations.

Parameter Type Description blockOrigin Coordinate The location of this icon's block's top-start corner in workspace coordinates.

void

IIcon . onLocationChange

onClick ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:154

Notifies the icon that it has been clicked.

void

IIcon . onClick

isClickableInFlyout ( autoClosingFlyout ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:165

Check whether the icon should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that icons are clickable in all flyouts (auto-closing or not). Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior.

Parameter Type Description autoClosingFlyout boolean true if the containing flyout is an auto-closing one.

boolean

Whether the icon should be clickable while the block is in a flyout.

IIcon . isClickableInFlyout

getFocusableElement ( ) : HTMLElement | SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:170

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

HTMLElement | SVGElement

IIcon . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : IFocusableTree ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:177

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

IFocusableTree

IIcon . getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:182

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

void

IIcon . onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:194

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

void

IIcon . onNodeBlur

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:197

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

boolean

IIcon . canBeFocused

performAction ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:206

Handles the user acting on this icon via keyboard navigation. Performs the same action as a click would, and focuses this icon's bubble if it has one.

void

IIcon . performAction

getSourceBlock ( ) : Block ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:222

Returns the block that this icon is attached to.

Block

The block this icon is attached to.

showContextMenu ( e ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:226

Show the context menu for this object.

Parameter Type Description e PointerEvent Mouse event.

void

IContextMenu . showContextMenu

protected recomputeAriaContext ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:235

Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this icon. This is automatically called during initialization, but implementations may find it useful to call this if the icon's label should be changed.

void

protected getAriaLabel ( ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:260

Returns the ARIA label to use for this icon (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called during initialization by default, so dynamic changes to the icon's ARIA label need to be applied by calling recomputeAriaContext.

string | null

The ARIA label to use for this icon, or null to use a default.