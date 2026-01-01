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Class: IconType<_T>

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:15

Defines the type of an icon, so that it can be retrieved from block.getIcon

Type Parameters

Type Parameter
_T extends IIcon

Properties index

PropertyDescription
MUTATOR-
WARNING-
COMMENT-

Methods index

MethodDescription
toStringReturns the name of the type.
equalsReturns true if this icon type is equivalent to the given icon type.

Constructors

Constructor

new IconType<_T>(name): IconType<_T>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:17

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the registry type.

Returns

IconType<_T>

Properties

MUTATOR

static MUTATOR: IconType<MutatorIcon>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:29

WARNING

static WARNING: IconType<WarningIcon>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:30

COMMENT

static COMMENT: IconType<ICommentIcon>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:31

Methods

toString()

toString(): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:20

Returns

string

the name of the type.

equals()

equals(type): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:25

Parameters

ParameterType
typeIconType<IIcon>

Returns

boolean

true if this icon type is equivalent to the given icon type.