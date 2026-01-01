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Class: IconType<_T>

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:15

Defines the type of an icon, so that it can be retrieved from block.getIcon

Type Parameter _T extends IIcon

Property Description MUTATOR - WARNING - COMMENT -

Method Description toString Returns the name of the type. equals Returns true if this icon type is equivalent to the given icon type.

new IconType < _T > ( name ) : IconType < _T > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:17

Parameter Type Description name string The name of the registry type.

IconType < _T >

static MUTATOR : IconType < MutatorIcon > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:29

static WARNING : IconType < WarningIcon > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:30

static COMMENT : IconType < ICommentIcon > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:31

toString ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:20

string

the name of the type.

equals ( type ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:25

Parameter Type type IconType < IIcon >

boolean

true if this icon type is equivalent to the given icon type.