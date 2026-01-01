Class: IconType<_T>
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:15
Defines the type of an icon, so that it can be retrieved from block.getIcon
Type Parameters
|Type Parameter
_T extends
IIcon
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|MUTATOR
|-
|WARNING
|-
|COMMENT
|-
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|toString
|Returns the name of the type.
|equals
|Returns true if this icon type is equivalent to the given icon type.
Constructors
Constructor
new IconType<_T>(name): IconType<_T>;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:17
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
name
string
|The name of the registry type.
Returns
IconType<
_T>
Properties
MUTATOR
static MUTATOR: IconType<MutatorIcon>;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:29
WARNING
static WARNING: IconType<WarningIcon>;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:30
COMMENT
static COMMENT: IconType<ICommentIcon>;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:31
Methods
toString()
toString(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:20
Returns
string
the name of the type.
equals()
equals(type): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon_types.ts:25
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
type
IconType<
IIcon>
Returns
boolean
true if this icon type is equivalent to the given icon type.