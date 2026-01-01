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Class: MutatorIcon

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:44

An icon that allows the user to change the shape of the block.

For example, it could be used to add additional fields or inputs to the block.

Property Description offsetInBlock The position of this icon relative to its blocks top-start, in workspace units. workspaceLocation The position of this icon in workspace coordinates. svgRoot The root svg element visually representing this icon. tooltip The tooltip for this icon. TYPE The type string used to identify this icon. WEIGHT The weight this icon has relative to other icons. Icons with more positive weight values are rendered farther toward the end of the block. sourceBlock -

Method Description setTooltip Sets the tooltip for this icon to the given value. Null to show the tooltip of the block. getTooltip Returns the tooltip for this icon. updateEditable Updates the icon's editability when the block's editability changes. hideForInsertionMarker Hides the icon when it is part of an insertion marker. isShownWhenCollapsed Returns whether this icon is shown when the block is collapsed. Used to allow renderers to account for padding. setOffsetInBlock Notifies the icon where it is relative to its block's top-start, in workspace units. getFocusableElement See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement. getFocusableTree See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree. onNodeFocus See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus. onNodeBlur See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur. canBeFocused See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused. performAction Handles the user acting on this icon via keyboard navigation. Performs the same action as a click would, and focuses this icon's bubble if it has one. getSourceBlock Returns the block that this icon is attached to. showContextMenu Show the context menu for this object. recomputeAriaContext Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this icon. This is automatically called during initialization, but implementations may find it useful to call this if the icon's label should be changed. getType Returns the IconType representing the type of the icon. This value should also be used to register the icon via Blockly.icons.registry.register . initView Creates the SVG elements for the icon that will live on the block. dispose Disposes of any elements of the icon. getWeight Returns the "weight" of the icon, which determines the static order which icons should be rendered in. More positive numbers are rendered farther toward the end of the block. getSize Returns the dimensions of the icon for use in rendering. applyColour Updates the icon's color when the block's color changes.. updateCollapsed Updates the icon's collapsed-ness/view when the block's collapsed-ness changes. onLocationChange Notifies the icon that it has changed locations. onClick Notifies the icon that it has been clicked. isClickableInFlyout Check whether the icon should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that icons are clickable in all flyouts (auto-closing or not). Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior. bubbleIsVisible Returns true if the bubble is currently open, false otherwise. setBubbleVisible Sets whether the bubble is open or not. getBubble See IHasBubble.getBubble. getWorkspace Returns the workspace of the mini workspace bubble, if the bubble is currently open. getAriaLabel Returns the ARIA label to use for this icon (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called during initialization by default, so dynamic changes to the icon's ARIA label need to be applied by calling recomputeAriaContext.

new MutatorIcon ( flyoutBlockTypes , sourceBlock ) : MutatorIcon ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:72

Parameter Type flyoutBlockTypes string [] sourceBlock BlockSvg

MutatorIcon

Icon . constructor

protected offsetInBlock : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:39

The position of this icon relative to its blocks top-start, in workspace units.

Icon . offsetInBlock

protected workspaceLocation : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:42

The position of this icon in workspace coordinates.

Icon . workspaceLocation

protected svgRoot : SVGGElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:45

The root svg element visually representing this icon.

Icon . svgRoot

protected tooltip : TipInfo ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:48

The tooltip for this icon.

Icon . tooltip

readonly static TYPE : IconType < MutatorIcon > = IconType . MUTATOR ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:46

The type string used to identify this icon.

readonly static WEIGHT : 1 = 1 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:52

The weight this icon has relative to other icons. Icons with more positive weight values are rendered farther toward the end of the block.

protected readonly sourceBlock : BlockSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:74

Icon . sourceBlock

setTooltip ( tip ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:104

Sets the tooltip for this icon to the given value. Null to show the tooltip of the block.

Parameter Type tip TipInfo | null

void

Icon . setTooltip

getTooltip ( ) : TipInfo ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:109

Returns the tooltip for this icon.

TipInfo

Icon . getTooltip

updateEditable ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:115

Updates the icon's editability when the block's editability changes.

void

Icon . updateEditable

hideForInsertionMarker ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:129

Hides the icon when it is part of an insertion marker.

void

Icon . hideForInsertionMarker

isShownWhenCollapsed ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:134

boolean

Whether this icon is shown when the block is collapsed. Used to allow renderers to account for padding.

Icon . isShownWhenCollapsed

setOffsetInBlock ( offset ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:138

Notifies the icon where it is relative to its block's top-start, in workspace units.

Parameter Type offset Coordinate

void

Icon . setOffsetInBlock

getFocusableElement ( ) : HTMLElement | SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:170

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

HTMLElement | SVGElement

Icon . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : IFocusableTree ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:177

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

IFocusableTree

Icon . getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:182

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

void

Icon . onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:194

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

void

Icon . onNodeBlur

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:197

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

boolean

Icon . canBeFocused

performAction ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:206

Handles the user acting on this icon via keyboard navigation. Performs the same action as a click would, and focuses this icon's bubble if it has one.

void

Icon . performAction

getSourceBlock ( ) : Block ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:222

Returns the block that this icon is attached to.

Block

The block this icon is attached to.

Icon . getSourceBlock

showContextMenu ( e ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:226

Show the context menu for this object.

Parameter Type Description e PointerEvent Mouse event.

void

Icon . showContextMenu

protected recomputeAriaContext ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:235

Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this icon. This is automatically called during initialization, but implementations may find it useful to call this if the icon's label should be changed.

void

Icon . recomputeAriaContext

getType ( ) : IconType < MutatorIcon > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:79

IconType < MutatorIcon >

the IconType representing the type of the icon. This value should also be used to register the icon via Blockly.icons.registry.register .

Icon . getType

initView ( pointerdownListener ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:83

Creates the SVG elements for the icon that will live on the block.

Parameter Type Description pointerdownListener ( e ) => void An event listener that must be attached to the root SVG element by the implementation of initView . Used by Blockly's gesture system to properly handle clicks and drags.

void

Icon . initView

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:125

Disposes of any elements of the icon.

void

In particular, if this icon is currently showing a bubble, this should be used to hide it.

Icon . dispose

getWeight ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:130

number

the "weight" of the icon, which determines the static order which icons should be rendered in. More positive numbers are rendered farther toward the end of the block.

Icon . getWeight

getSize ( ) : Size ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:134

Size

The dimensions of the icon for use in rendering.

Icon . getSize

applyColour ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:138

Updates the icon's color when the block's color changes..

void

Icon . applyColour

updateCollapsed ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:144

Updates the icon's collapsed-ness/view when the block's collapsed-ness changes.

void

Icon . updateCollapsed

onLocationChange ( blockOrigin ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:149

Notifies the icon that it has changed locations.

Parameter Type Description blockOrigin Coordinate The location of this icon's block's top-start corner in workspace coordinates.

void

Icon . onLocationChange

onClick ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:154

Notifies the icon that it has been clicked.

void

Icon . onClick

isClickableInFlyout ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:161

Check whether the icon should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that icons are clickable in all flyouts (auto-closing or not). Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior.

boolean

Whether the icon should be clickable while the block is in a flyout.

Icon . isClickableInFlyout

bubbleIsVisible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:165

boolean

True if the bubble is currently open, false otherwise.

IHasBubble . bubbleIsVisible

setBubbleVisible ( visible ) : Promise < void > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:169

Sets whether the bubble is open or not.

Parameter Type visible boolean

Promise < void >

IHasBubble . setBubbleVisible

getBubble ( ) :

| MiniWorkspaceBubble

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:213

See IHasBubble.getBubble.

| MiniWorkspaceBubble | null

IHasBubble . getBubble

getWorkspace ( ) : WorkspaceSvg | undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:363

WorkspaceSvg | undefined

The workspace of the mini workspace bubble, if the bubble is currently open.

protected getAriaLabel ( ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/mutator_icon.ts:374

Returns the ARIA label to use for this icon (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called during initialization by default, so dynamic changes to the icon's ARIA label need to be applied by calling recomputeAriaContext.

string | null

The ARIA label to use for this icon, or null to use a default.