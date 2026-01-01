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Class: WarningIcon

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/warning_icon.ts:34

An icon that warns the user that something is wrong with their block.

For example, this could be used to warn them about incorrect field values, or incorrect placement of the block (putting it somewhere it doesn't belong).

Extends

Implements

Properties index

PropertyDescription
offsetInBlockThe position of this icon relative to its blocks top-start, in workspace units.
workspaceLocationThe position of this icon in workspace coordinates.
svgRootThe root svg element visually representing this icon.
tooltipThe tooltip for this icon.
TYPEThe type string used to identify this icon.
WEIGHTThe weight this icon has relative to other icons. Icons with more positive weight values are rendered farther toward the end of the block.
sourceBlock-

Methods index

MethodDescription
setTooltipSets the tooltip for this icon to the given value. Null to show the tooltip of the block.
getTooltipReturns the tooltip for this icon.
updateEditableUpdates the icon's editability when the block's editability changes.
hideForInsertionMarkerHides the icon when it is part of an insertion marker.
setOffsetInBlockNotifies the icon where it is relative to its block's top-start, in workspace units.
getFocusableElementSee IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
getFocusableTreeSee IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
onNodeFocusSee IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
onNodeBlurSee IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
canBeFocusedSee IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
performActionHandles the user acting on this icon via keyboard navigation. Performs the same action as a click would, and focuses this icon's bubble if it has one.
getSourceBlockReturns the block that this icon is attached to.
showContextMenuShow the context menu for this object.
recomputeAriaContextRecomputes the ARIA label and role for this icon. This is automatically called during initialization, but implementations may find it useful to call this if the icon's label should be changed.
getTypeReturns the IconType representing the type of the icon. This value should also be used to register the icon via Blockly.icons.registry.register.
initViewCreates the SVG elements for the icon that will live on the block.
disposeDisposes of any elements of the icon.
getWeightReturns the "weight" of the icon, which determines the static order which icons should be rendered in. More positive numbers are rendered farther toward the end of the block.
getSizeReturns the dimensions of the icon for use in rendering.
applyColourUpdates the icon's color when the block's color changes..
updateCollapsedUpdates the icon's collapsed-ness/view when the block's collapsed-ness changes.
isShownWhenCollapsedTells blockly that this icon is shown when the block is collapsed.
onLocationChangeUpdates the location of the icon's bubble if it is open.
onClickToggles the visibility of the bubble.
isClickableInFlyoutCheck whether the icon should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that icons are clickable in all flyouts (auto-closing or not). Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior.
bubbleIsVisibleReturns true if the bubble is currently open, false otherwise.
setBubbleVisibleSets whether the bubble is open or not.
getBubbleSee IHasBubble.getBubble.
getAriaLabelReturns the ARIA label to use for this icon (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called during initialization by default, so dynamic changes to the icon's ARIA label need to be applied by calling recomputeAriaContext.

Properties

offsetInBlock

protected offsetInBlock: Coordinate;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:39

The position of this icon relative to its blocks top-start, in workspace units.

Inherited from

Icon.offsetInBlock

workspaceLocation

protected workspaceLocation: Coordinate;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:42

The position of this icon in workspace coordinates.

Inherited from

Icon.workspaceLocation

svgRoot

protected svgRoot: SVGGElement | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:45

The root svg element visually representing this icon.

Inherited from

Icon.svgRoot

tooltip

protected tooltip: TipInfo;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:48

The tooltip for this icon.

Inherited from

Icon.tooltip

TYPE

readonly static TYPE: IconType<WarningIcon> = IconType.WARNING;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/warning_icon.ts:36

The type string used to identify this icon.

WEIGHT

readonly static WEIGHT: 2 = 2;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/warning_icon.ts:42

The weight this icon has relative to other icons. Icons with more positive weight values are rendered farther toward the end of the block.

sourceBlock

protected readonly sourceBlock: BlockSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/warning_icon.ts:51

Inherited from

Icon.sourceBlock

Methods

setTooltip()

setTooltip(tip): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:104

Sets the tooltip for this icon to the given value. Null to show the tooltip of the block.

Parameters

ParameterType
tipTipInfo | null

Returns

void

Inherited from

Icon.setTooltip

getTooltip()

getTooltip(): TipInfo;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:109

Returns the tooltip for this icon.

Returns

TipInfo

Inherited from

Icon.getTooltip

updateEditable()

updateEditable(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:115

Updates the icon's editability when the block's editability changes.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Icon.updateEditable

hideForInsertionMarker()

hideForInsertionMarker(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:129

Hides the icon when it is part of an insertion marker.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Icon.hideForInsertionMarker

setOffsetInBlock()

setOffsetInBlock(offset): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:138

Notifies the icon where it is relative to its block's top-start, in workspace units.

Parameters

ParameterType
offsetCoordinate

Returns

void

Inherited from

Icon.setOffsetInBlock

getFocusableElement()

getFocusableElement(): HTMLElement | SVGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:170

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

Returns

HTMLElement | SVGElement

Inherited from

Icon.getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree()

getFocusableTree(): IFocusableTree;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:177

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

Returns

IFocusableTree

Inherited from

Icon.getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus()

onNodeFocus(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:182

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Icon.onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur()

onNodeBlur(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:194

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Icon.onNodeBlur

canBeFocused()

canBeFocused(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:197

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

Returns

boolean

Inherited from

Icon.canBeFocused

performAction()

performAction(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:206

Handles the user acting on this icon via keyboard navigation. Performs the same action as a click would, and focuses this icon's bubble if it has one.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Icon.performAction

getSourceBlock()

getSourceBlock(): Block;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:222

Returns the block that this icon is attached to.

Returns

Block

The block this icon is attached to.

Inherited from

Icon.getSourceBlock

showContextMenu()

showContextMenu(e): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:226

Show the context menu for this object.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
ePointerEventMouse event.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Icon.showContextMenu

recomputeAriaContext()

protected recomputeAriaContext(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/icon.ts:235

Recomputes the ARIA label and role for this icon. This is automatically called during initialization, but implementations may find it useful to call this if the icon's label should be changed.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Icon.recomputeAriaContext

getType()

getType(): IconType<WarningIcon>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/warning_icon.ts:55

Returns

IconType<WarningIcon>

the IconType representing the type of the icon. This value should also be used to register the icon via Blockly.icons.registry.register.

Overrides

Icon.getType

initView()

initView(pointerdownListener): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/warning_icon.ts:59

Creates the SVG elements for the icon that will live on the block.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
pointerdownListener(e) => voidAn event listener that must be attached to the root SVG element by the implementation of initView. Used by Blockly's gesture system to properly handle clicks and drags.

Returns

void

Overrides

Icon.initView

dispose()

dispose(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/warning_icon.ts:98

Disposes of any elements of the icon.

Returns

void

Remarks

In particular, if this icon is currently showing a bubble, this should be used to hide it.

Overrides

Icon.dispose

getWeight()

getWeight(): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/warning_icon.ts:103

Returns

number

the "weight" of the icon, which determines the static order which icons should be rendered in. More positive numbers are rendered farther toward the end of the block.

Overrides

Icon.getWeight

getSize()

getSize(): Size;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/warning_icon.ts:107

Returns

Size

The dimensions of the icon for use in rendering.

Overrides

Icon.getSize

applyColour()

applyColour(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/warning_icon.ts:111

Updates the icon's color when the block's color changes..

Returns

void

Overrides

Icon.applyColour

updateCollapsed()

updateCollapsed(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/warning_icon.ts:116

Updates the icon's collapsed-ness/view when the block's collapsed-ness changes.

Returns

void

Overrides

Icon.updateCollapsed

isShownWhenCollapsed()

isShownWhenCollapsed(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/warning_icon.ts:122

Tells blockly that this icon is shown when the block is collapsed.

Returns

boolean

Overrides

Icon.isShownWhenCollapsed

onLocationChange()

onLocationChange(blockOrigin): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/warning_icon.ts:127

Updates the location of the icon's bubble if it is open.

Parameters

ParameterType
blockOriginCoordinate

Returns

void

Overrides

Icon.onLocationChange

onClick()

onClick(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/warning_icon.ts:162

Toggles the visibility of the bubble.

Returns

void

Overrides

Icon.onClick

isClickableInFlyout()

isClickableInFlyout(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/warning_icon.ts:167

Check whether the icon should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that icons are clickable in all flyouts (auto-closing or not). Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior.

Returns

boolean

Whether the icon should be clickable while the block is in a flyout.

Overrides

Icon.isClickableInFlyout

bubbleIsVisible()

bubbleIsVisible(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/warning_icon.ts:171

Returns

boolean

True if the bubble is currently open, false otherwise.

Implementation of

IHasBubble.bubbleIsVisible

setBubbleVisible()

setBubbleVisible(visible): Promise<void>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/warning_icon.ts:175

Sets whether the bubble is open or not.

Parameters

ParameterType
visibleboolean

Returns

Promise<void>

Implementation of

IHasBubble.setBubbleVisible

getBubble()

getBubble(): IBubble | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/warning_icon.ts:208

See IHasBubble.getBubble.

Returns

IBubble | null

Implementation of

IHasBubble.getBubble

getAriaLabel()

protected getAriaLabel(): string | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/warning_icon.ts:240

Returns the ARIA label to use for this icon (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called during initialization by default, so dynamic changes to the icon's ARIA label need to be applied by calling recomputeAriaContext.

Returns

string | null

The ARIA label to use for this icon, or null to use a default.

Overrides

Icon.getAriaLabel