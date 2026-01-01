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Interface: CommentState

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:430

The save state format for a comment icon.

Property Description text The text of the comment. pinned True if the comment is open, false otherwise. height The height of the comment bubble. width The width of the comment bubble. x The X coordinate of the comment bubble. y The Y coordinate of the comment bubble.

optional text ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:432

The text of the comment.

optional pinned ? : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:435

True if the comment is open, false otherwise.

optional height ? : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:438

The height of the comment bubble.

optional width ? : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:441

The width of the comment bubble.

optional x ? : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:444

The X coordinate of the comment bubble.

optional y ? : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:447

The Y coordinate of the comment bubble.