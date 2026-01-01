Interface: CommentState
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:430
The save state format for a comment icon.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|text
|The text of the comment.
|pinned
|True if the comment is open, false otherwise.
|height
|The height of the comment bubble.
|width
|The width of the comment bubble.
|x
|The X coordinate of the comment bubble.
|y
|The Y coordinate of the comment bubble.
Properties
text?
optional text?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:432
The text of the comment.
pinned?
optional pinned?: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:435
True if the comment is open, false otherwise.
height?
optional height?: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:438
The height of the comment bubble.
width?
optional width?: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:441
The width of the comment bubble.
x?
optional x?: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:444
The X coordinate of the comment bubble.
y?
optional y?: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/comment_icon.ts:447
The Y coordinate of the comment bubble.