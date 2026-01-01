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Class: DuplicateIconType

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/exceptions.ts:12

Thrown when you add more than one icon of the same type to a block.

Error

Property Description icon - name - message - stack -

icon : IIcon ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/exceptions.ts:16

name : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074

Error . name



message : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075

Error . message



optional stack ? : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076