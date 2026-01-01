Class: DuplicateIconType
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/exceptions.ts:12
Thrown when you add more than one icon of the same type to a block.
Extends
Error
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|icon
|-
|name
|-
|message
|-
|stack
|-
Properties
icon
icon: IIcon;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/exceptions.ts:16
name
name: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074
Inherited from
Error.name
message
message: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075
Inherited from
Error.message
stack?
optional stack?: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076
Inherited from
Error.stack