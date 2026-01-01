Skip to main content

Class: DuplicateIconType

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/exceptions.ts:12

Thrown when you add more than one icon of the same type to a block.

Extends

  • Error

Properties index

PropertyDescription
icon-
name-
message-
stack-

Properties

icon

icon: IIcon;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/icons/exceptions.ts:16

name

name: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074

Inherited from

Error.name

message

message: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075

Inherited from

Error.message

stack?

optional stack?: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076

Inherited from

Error.stack