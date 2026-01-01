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inputs

Classes

ClassDescription
DummyInputRepresents an input on a block with no connection.
EndRowInputRepresents an input on a block that is always the last input in the row. Any following input will be rendered on the next row even if the block has inline inputs. Any newline character in a JSON block definition's message will automatically be parsed as an end-row input.
StatementInputRepresents an input on a block with a statement connection.
ValueInputRepresents an input on a block with a value connection.

Enumerations

EnumerationDescription
AlignEnum for alignment of inputs.
inputTypesEnum for the type of a connection or input.

References

Input

Re-exports Input