inputs
Classes
|Class
|Description
|DummyInput
|Represents an input on a block with no connection.
|EndRowInput
|Represents an input on a block that is always the last input in the row. Any following input will be rendered on the next row even if the block has inline inputs. Any newline character in a JSON block definition's message will automatically be parsed as an end-row input.
|StatementInput
|Represents an input on a block with a statement connection.
|ValueInput
|Represents an input on a block with a value connection.
Enumerations
|Enumeration
|Description
|Align
|Enum for alignment of inputs.
|inputTypes
|Enum for the type of a connection or input.
References
Input
Re-exports Input