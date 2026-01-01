On this page

Class: ValueInput

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/value_input.ts:13

Represents an input on a block with a value connection.

Property Description fieldRow - align Alignment of input's fields (left, right or centre). connection - type - name Language-neutral identifier which may used to find this input again.

Method Description getSourceBlock Get the source block for this input. appendField Add a field (or label from string), and all prefix and suffix fields, to the end of the input's field row. insertFieldAt Inserts a field (or label from string), and all prefix and suffix fields, at the location of the input's field row. removeField Remove a field from this input. isVisible Gets whether this input is visible or not. setCheck Change a connection's compatibility. setAlign Change the alignment of the connection's field(s). setShadowDom Changes the connection's shadow block. getShadowDom Returns the XML representation of the connection's shadow block. init Initialize the fields on this input. setAriaLabelProvider Sets a custom ARIA label provider for this input, or null if it should be reset to use the default method. getAriaLabelText Returns the string from the custom ARIA label provider set, or null if the default label (from the field row) should be used. See setAriaLabelProvider for more context. dispose Sever all links to this input. makeConnection Constructs a connection based on the type of this input's source block. Properly handles constructing headless connections for headless blocks and rendered connections for rendered blocks.

new ValueInput ( name , block ) : ValueInput ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/value_input.ts:21

Parameter Type Description name string Language-neutral identifier which may used to find this input again. block Block The block containing this input.

ValueInput

Input . constructor

fieldRow : Field < any > [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/input.ts:36

Input . fieldRow

align : Align = Align . LEFT ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/input.ts:38

Alignment of input's fields (left, right or centre).

Input . align

connection : Connection | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/input.ts:48

Input . connection

readonly type : VALUE = inputTypes . VALUE ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/value_input.ts:14

Input . type

name : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/value_input.ts:22

Language-neutral identifier which may used to find this input again.

Input . name

getSourceBlock ( ) : Block ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/input.ts:65

Get the source block for this input.

Block

The block this input is part of.

Input . getSourceBlock

appendField < T > ( field , opt_name ? ) : Input ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/input.ts:78

Add a field (or label from string), and all prefix and suffix fields, to the end of the input's field row.

Type Parameter T

Parameter Type Description field string | Field < T > Something to add as a field. opt_name? string Language-neutral identifier which may used to find this field again. Should be unique to the host block.

Input

The input being append to (to allow chaining).

Input . appendField

insertFieldAt < T > (

index ,

field ,

opt_name ?

) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/input.ts:93

Inserts a field (or label from string), and all prefix and suffix fields, at the location of the input's field row.

Type Parameter T

Parameter Type Description index number The index at which to insert field. field string | Field < T > Something to add as a field. opt_name? string Language-neutral identifier which may used to find this field again. Should be unique to the host block.

number

The index following the last inserted field.

Input . insertFieldAt

removeField ( name , opt_quiet ? ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/input.ts:147

Remove a field from this input.

Parameter Type Description name string The name of the field. opt_quiet? boolean True to prevent an error if field is not present.

boolean

True if operation succeeds, false if field is not present and opt_quiet is true.

if the field is not present and opt_quiet is false.

Input . removeField

isVisible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/input.ts:169

Gets whether this input is visible or not.

boolean

True if visible.

Input . isVisible

setCheck ( check ) : Input ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/input.ts:227

Change a connection's compatibility.

Parameter Type Description check string | string [] | null Compatible value type or list of value types. Null if all types are compatible.

Input

The input being modified (to allow chaining).

Input . setCheck

setAlign ( align ) : Input ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/input.ts:242

Change the alignment of the connection's field(s).

Parameter Type Description align Align One of the values of Align. In RTL mode directions are reversed, and Align.RIGHT aligns to the left.

Input

The input being modified (to allow chaining).

Input . setAlign

setShadowDom ( shadow ) : Input ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/input.ts:257

Changes the connection's shadow block.

Parameter Type Description shadow Element | null DOM representation of a block or null.

Input

The input being modified (to allow chaining).

Input . setShadowDom

getShadowDom ( ) : Element | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/input.ts:270

Returns the XML representation of the connection's shadow block.

Element | null

Shadow DOM representation of a block or null.

Input . getShadowDom

init ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/input.ts:278

Initialize the fields on this input.

void

Input . init

setAriaLabelProvider ( provider ) : Input ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/input.ts:301

Sets a custom ARIA label provider for this input, or null if it should be reset to use the default method.

Inputs do not compute ARIA contexts directly, so the set provider will be used in select cases when the Input needs to be represented (such as for parts of a block label or for connections). Note that overriding this provider will not recompute any already constructed ARIA labels, and it cannot be assumed that the provider will be called any particular number of times during label recomputation. As such, implementations should make sure to provide a deterministic and idempotent ARIA representation each time the provider is called for a given input. It's also fine to reuse providers across multiple Input implementations.

Parameter Type Description provider AriaLabelProvider | null The string or function to use to set the ARIA label for the input

Input

The input being modified (to allow chaining).

Input . setAriaLabelProvider

getAriaLabelText ( ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/input.ts:310

Returns the string from the custom ARIA label provider set, or null if the default label (from the field row) should be used. See setAriaLabelProvider for more context.

string | null

Input . getAriaLabelText

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/input.ts:343

Sever all links to this input.

void

Input . dispose

protected makeConnection ( type ) : Connection ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/inputs/input.ts:360

Constructs a connection based on the type of this input's source block. Properly handles constructing headless connections for headless blocks and rendered connections for rendered blocks.

Parameter Type type ConnectionType

Connection

a connection of the given type, which is either a headless or rendered connection, based on the type of this input's source block.