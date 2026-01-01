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registry

Classes

ClassDescription
TypeA name with the type of the element stored in the generic.

Functions

FunctionDescription
registerRegisters a class based on a type and name.
unregisterUnregisters the registry item with the given type and name.
hasItemReturns whether or not the registry contains an item with the given type and name.
getClassGets the class for the given name and type.
getObjectGets the object for the given name and type.
getAllItemsReturns a map of items registered with the given type.
getClassFromOptionsGets the class from Blockly options for the given type. This is used for plugins that override a built in feature. (e.g. Toolbox)

Variables

VariableDescription
TEST_ONLY-
DEFAULTThe string used to register the default class for a type of plugin.