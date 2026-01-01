|register
|Registers a class based on a type and name.
|unregister
|Unregisters the registry item with the given type and name.
|hasItem
|Returns whether or not the registry contains an item with the given type and name.
|getClass
|Gets the class for the given name and type.
|getObject
|Gets the object for the given name and type.
|getAllItems
|Returns a map of items registered with the given type.
|getClassFromOptions
|Gets the class from Blockly options for the given type. This is used for plugins that override a built in feature. (e.g. Toolbox)