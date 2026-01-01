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Function: getAllItems()

function getAllItems < T > (

type ,

opt_cased ? ,

opt_throwIfMissing ?

) :

| {

[ key : string ] : T | ( ( ... p1 ) => T ) | null ;

}

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/registry.ts:345

Returns a map of items registered with the given type.

Type Parameter T

Parameter Type Description type string | Type < T > The type of the plugin. (e.g. Category) opt_cased? boolean Whether or not to return a map with cased keys (rather than caseless keys). False by default. opt_throwIfMissing? boolean Whether or not to throw an error if we are unable to find the object. False by default.

| { [ key : string ]: T | ((... p1 ) => T ) | null ; } | null

A map of objects with the given type, or null if none exists.