Function: getAllItems()
function getAllItems<T>(
type,
opt_cased?,
opt_throwIfMissing?
):
| {
[key: string]: T | ((...p1) => T) | null;
}
| null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/registry.ts:345
Returns a map of items registered with the given type.
Type Parameters
|Type Parameter
T
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
type
string |
Type<
T>
|The type of the plugin. (e.g. Category)
opt_cased?
boolean
|Whether or not to return a map with cased keys (rather than caseless keys). False by default.
opt_throwIfMissing?
boolean
|Whether or not to throw an error if we are unable to find the object. False by default.
Returns
| {
[
key:
string]:
T | ((...
p1) =>
T) |
null;
}
|
null
A map of objects with the given type, or null if none exists.