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Function: getAllItems()

function getAllItems<T>(
   type, 
   opt_cased?, 
   opt_throwIfMissing?
): 
  | {
[key: string]: T | ((...p1) => T) | null;
}
  | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/registry.ts:345

Returns a map of items registered with the given type.

Type Parameters

Type Parameter
T

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
typestring | Type<T>The type of the plugin. (e.g. Category)
opt_cased?booleanWhether or not to return a map with cased keys (rather than caseless keys). False by default.
opt_throwIfMissing?booleanWhether or not to throw an error if we are unable to find the object. False by default.

Returns

| { [key: string]: T | ((...p1) => T) | null; } | null

A map of objects with the given type, or null if none exists.