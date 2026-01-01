Function: getClass()
function getClass<T>(
type,
name,
opt_throwIfMissing?
): ((...p1) => T) | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/registry.ts:308
Gets the class for the given name and type.
Type Parameters
|Type Parameter
T
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
type
string |
Type<
T>
|The type of the plugin. (e.g. Field, Renderer)
name
string
|The plugin's name. (Ex. field_angle, geras)
opt_throwIfMissing?
boolean
|Whether or not to throw an error if we are unable to find the plugin.
Returns
((...
p1) =>
T) |
null
The class with the given name and type or null if none exists.