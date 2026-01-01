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Function: getClass()

function getClass < T > (

type ,

name ,

opt_throwIfMissing ?

) : ( ( ... p1 ) => T ) | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/registry.ts:308

Gets the class for the given name and type.

Type Parameter T

Parameter Type Description type string | Type < T > The type of the plugin. (e.g. Field, Renderer) name string The plugin's name. (Ex. field_angle, geras) opt_throwIfMissing? boolean Whether or not to throw an error if we are unable to find the plugin.

((... p1 ) => T ) | null

The class with the given name and type or null if none exists.