Function: getClassFromOptions()
function getClassFromOptions<T>(
type,
options,
opt_throwIfMissing?
): ((...p1) => T) | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/registry.ts:382
Gets the class from Blockly options for the given type. This is used for plugins that override a built in feature. (e.g. Toolbox)
Type Parameters
|Type Parameter
T
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
type
Type<
T>
|The type of the plugin.
options
Options
|The option object to check for the given plugin.
opt_throwIfMissing?
boolean
|Whether or not to throw an error if we are unable to find the plugin.
Returns
((...
p1) =>
T) |
null
The class for the plugin.