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Function: getClassFromOptions()

function getClassFromOptions < T > (

type ,

options ,

opt_throwIfMissing ?

) : ( ( ... p1 ) => T ) | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/registry.ts:382

Gets the class from Blockly options for the given type. This is used for plugins that override a built in feature. (e.g. Toolbox)

Type Parameter T

Parameter Type Description type Type < T > The type of the plugin. options Options The option object to check for the given plugin. opt_throwIfMissing? boolean Whether or not to throw an error if we are unable to find the plugin.

((... p1 ) => T ) | null

The class for the plugin.