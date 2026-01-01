On this page

Function: getObject()

function getObject < T > (

type ,

name ,

opt_throwIfMissing ?

) : T | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/registry.ts:327

Gets the object for the given name and type.

Type Parameter T

Parameter Type Description type string | Type < T > The type of the plugin. (e.g. Category) name string The plugin's name. (Ex. logic_category) opt_throwIfMissing? boolean Whether or not to throw an error if we are unable to find the object.

T | null

The object with the given name and type or null if none exists.