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Function: getObject()

function getObject<T>(
   type, 
   name, 
   opt_throwIfMissing?
): T | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/registry.ts:327

Gets the object for the given name and type.

Type Parameters

Type Parameter
T

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
typestring | Type<T>The type of the plugin. (e.g. Category)
namestringThe plugin's name. (Ex. logic_category)
opt_throwIfMissing?booleanWhether or not to throw an error if we are unable to find the object.

Returns

T | null

The object with the given name and type or null if none exists.