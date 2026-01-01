Function: getObject()
function getObject<T>(
type,
name,
opt_throwIfMissing?
): T | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/registry.ts:327
Gets the object for the given name and type.
Type Parameters
|Type Parameter
T
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
type
string |
Type<
T>
|The type of the plugin. (e.g. Category)
name
string
|The plugin's name. (Ex. logic_category)
opt_throwIfMissing?
boolean
|Whether or not to throw an error if we are unable to find the object.
Returns
T |
null
The object with the given name and type or null if none exists.