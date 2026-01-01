Interface: ISerializer
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_serializer.ts:14
Serializes and deserializes a plugin or system.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|priority
|A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|save
|Saves the state of the plugin or system.
|load
|Loads the state of the plugin or system.
|clear
|Clears the state of the plugin or system.
Properties
priority
priority: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_serializer.ts:23
A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.
Methods
save()
save(workspace): object | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_serializer.ts:32
Saves the state of the plugin or system.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
Workspace
|The workspace the system to serialize is associated with.
Returns
object |
null
A JS object containing the system's state, or null if there is no state to record.
load()
load(state, workspace): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_serializer.ts:42
Loads the state of the plugin or system.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
state
object
|The state of the system to deserialize. This will always be non-null.
workspace
Workspace
|The workspace the system to deserialize is associated with.
Returns
void
clear()
clear(workspace): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_serializer.ts:50
Clears the state of the plugin or system.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
Workspace
|The workspace the system to clear the state of is associated with.
Returns
void