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Interface: ISerializer

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_serializer.ts:14

Serializes and deserializes a plugin or system.

Property Description priority A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

Method Description save Saves the state of the plugin or system. load Loads the state of the plugin or system. clear Clears the state of the plugin or system.

priority : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_serializer.ts:23

A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

save ( workspace ) : object | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_serializer.ts:32

Saves the state of the plugin or system.

Parameter Type Description workspace Workspace The workspace the system to serialize is associated with.

object | null

A JS object containing the system's state, or null if there is no state to record.

load ( state , workspace ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_serializer.ts:42

Loads the state of the plugin or system.

Parameter Type Description state object The state of the system to deserialize. This will always be non-null. workspace Workspace The workspace the system to deserialize is associated with.

void

clear ( workspace ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_serializer.ts:50

Clears the state of the plugin or system.

Parameter Type Description workspace Workspace The workspace the system to clear the state of is associated with.