Skip to main content

Interface: ISerializer

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_serializer.ts:14

Serializes and deserializes a plugin or system.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
priorityA priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

Methods index

MethodDescription
saveSaves the state of the plugin or system.
loadLoads the state of the plugin or system.
clearClears the state of the plugin or system.

Properties

priority

priority: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_serializer.ts:23

A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

Methods

save()

save(workspace): object | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_serializer.ts:32

Saves the state of the plugin or system.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceThe workspace the system to serialize is associated with.

Returns

object | null

A JS object containing the system's state, or null if there is no state to record.

load()

load(state, workspace): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_serializer.ts:42

Loads the state of the plugin or system.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
stateobjectThe state of the system to deserialize. This will always be non-null.
workspaceWorkspaceThe workspace the system to deserialize is associated with.

Returns

void

clear()

clear(workspace): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_serializer.ts:50

Clears the state of the plugin or system.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceThe workspace the system to clear the state of is associated with.

Returns

void