Skip to main content

Class: BlockSerializer

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:767

Serializer for saving and loading block state.

Implements

Properties index

PropertyDescription
priorityA priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

Methods index

MethodDescription
saveSerializes the blocks of the given workspace.
loadDeserializes the blocks defined by the given state into the given workspace.
clearDisposes of any blocks that exist on the workspace.

Constructors

Constructor

new BlockSerializer(): BlockSerializer;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:770

Returns

BlockSerializer

Properties

priority

priority: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:768

A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

Implementation of

ISerializer.priority

Methods

save()

save(workspace): 
  | {
  languageVersion: number;
  blocks: State[];
}
  | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:782

Serializes the blocks of the given workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceThe workspace to save the blocks of.

Returns

| { languageVersion: number; blocks: State[]; } | null

The state of the workspace's blocks, or null if there are no blocks.

Implementation of

ISerializer.save

load()

load(state, workspace): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:811

Deserializes the blocks defined by the given state into the given workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
state{ languageVersion: number; blocks: State[]; }The state of the blocks to deserialize.
state.languageVersionnumber-
state.blocksState[]-
workspaceWorkspaceThe workspace to deserialize into.

Returns

void

Implementation of

ISerializer.load

clear()

clear(workspace): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:826

Disposes of any blocks that exist on the workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceThe workspace to clear the blocks of.

Returns

void

Implementation of

ISerializer.clear