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Class: BlockSerializer

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:767

Serializer for saving and loading block state.

Property Description priority A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

Method Description save Serializes the blocks of the given workspace. load Deserializes the blocks defined by the given state into the given workspace. clear Disposes of any blocks that exist on the workspace.

new BlockSerializer ( ) : BlockSerializer ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:770

BlockSerializer

priority : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:768

A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

ISerializer . priority

save ( workspace ) :

| {

languageVersion : number ;

blocks : State [ ] ;

}

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:782

Serializes the blocks of the given workspace.

Parameter Type Description workspace Workspace The workspace to save the blocks of.

| { languageVersion : number ; blocks : State []; } | null

The state of the workspace's blocks, or null if there are no blocks.

ISerializer . save

load ( state , workspace ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:811

Deserializes the blocks defined by the given state into the given workspace.

Parameter Type Description state { languageVersion : number ; blocks : State []; } The state of the blocks to deserialize. state.languageVersion number - state.blocks State [] - workspace Workspace The workspace to deserialize into.

void

ISerializer . load

clear ( workspace ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:826

Disposes of any blocks that exist on the workspace.

Parameter Type Description workspace Workspace The workspace to clear the blocks of.

void