Class: BlockSerializer
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:767
Serializer for saving and loading block state.
Implements
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|priority
|A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|save
|Serializes the blocks of the given workspace.
|load
|Deserializes the blocks defined by the given state into the given workspace.
|clear
|Disposes of any blocks that exist on the workspace.
Constructors
Constructor
new BlockSerializer(): BlockSerializer;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:770
Returns
BlockSerializer
Properties
priority
priority: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:768
A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.
Implementation of
Methods
save()
save(workspace):
| {
languageVersion: number;
blocks: State[];
}
| null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:782
Serializes the blocks of the given workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
Workspace
|The workspace to save the blocks of.
Returns
| {
languageVersion:
number;
blocks:
State[];
}
|
null
The state of the workspace's blocks, or null if there are no blocks.
Implementation of
load()
load(state, workspace): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:811
Deserializes the blocks defined by the given state into the given workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
state
|{
languageVersion:
number;
blocks:
State[]; }
|The state of the blocks to deserialize.
state.languageVersion
number
|-
state.blocks
State[]
|-
workspace
Workspace
|The workspace to deserialize into.
Returns
void
Implementation of
clear()
clear(workspace): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:826
Disposes of any blocks that exist on the workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
Workspace
|The workspace to clear the blocks of.
Returns
void