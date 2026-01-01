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Function: append()

function append(
   state, 
   workspace, 
   param1?
): Block;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:346

Loads the block represented by the given state into the given workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
stateStateThe state of a block to deserialize into the workspace.
workspaceWorkspaceThe workspace to add the block to.
param1{ recordUndo?: boolean; }recordUndo: If true, events triggered by this function will be undo-able by the user. False by default.
param1.recordUndo?boolean-

Returns

Block

The block that was just loaded.