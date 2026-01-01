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Function: append()

function append (

state ,

workspace ,

param1 ?

) : Block ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:346

Loads the block represented by the given state into the given workspace.

Parameter Type Description state State The state of a block to deserialize into the workspace. workspace Workspace The workspace to add the block to. param1 { recordUndo? : boolean ; } recordUndo: If true, events triggered by this function will be undo-able by the user. False by default. param1.recordUndo? boolean -

Block

The block that was just loaded.