Function: append()
function append(
state,
workspace,
param1?
): Block;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:346
Loads the block represented by the given state into the given workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
state
State
|The state of a block to deserialize into the workspace.
workspace
Workspace
|The workspace to add the block to.
param1
|{
recordUndo?:
boolean; }
|recordUndo: If true, events triggered by this function will be undo-able by the user. False by default.
param1.recordUndo?
boolean
|-
Returns
The block that was just loaded.