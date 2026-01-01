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Function: save()

function save(block, param1?): State | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:88

Returns the state of the given block as a plain JavaScript object.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
blockBlockThe block to serialize.
param1{ addCoordinates?: boolean; addInputBlocks?: boolean; addNextBlocks?: boolean; doFullSerialization?: boolean; saveIds?: boolean; }addCoordinates: If true, the coordinates of the block are added to the serialized state. False by default. addinputBlocks: If true, children of the block which are connected to inputs will be serialized. True by default. addNextBlocks: If true, children of the block which are connected to the block's next connection (if it exists) will be serialized. True by default. doFullSerialization: If true, fields that normally just save a reference to some external state (eg variables) will instead serialize all of the info about that state. This supports deserializing the block into a workspace where that state doesn't yet exist. True by default.
param1.addCoordinates?boolean-
param1.addInputBlocks?boolean-
param1.addNextBlocks?boolean-
param1.doFullSerialization?boolean-
param1.saveIds?boolean-

Returns

State | null

The serialized state of the block, or null if the block could not be serialied (eg it was an insertion marker).