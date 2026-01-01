Function: save()
function save(block, param1?): State | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/blocks.ts:88
Returns the state of the given block as a plain JavaScript object.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
block
Block
|The block to serialize.
param1
|{
addCoordinates?:
boolean;
addInputBlocks?:
boolean;
addNextBlocks?:
boolean;
doFullSerialization?:
boolean;
saveIds?:
boolean; }
|addCoordinates: If true, the coordinates of the block are added to the serialized state. False by default. addinputBlocks: If true, children of the block which are connected to inputs will be serialized. True by default. addNextBlocks: If true, children of the block which are connected to the block's next connection (if it exists) will be serialized. True by default. doFullSerialization: If true, fields that normally just save a reference to some external state (eg variables) will instead serialize all of the info about that state. This supports deserializing the block into a workspace where that state doesn't yet exist. True by default.
param1.addCoordinates?
boolean
|-
param1.addInputBlocks?
boolean
|-
param1.addNextBlocks?
boolean
|-
param1.doFullSerialization?
boolean
|-
param1.saveIds?
boolean
|-
Returns
State |
null
The serialized state of the block, or null if the block could not be serialied (eg it was an insertion marker).