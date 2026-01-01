Function: save()

param1

{ addCoordinates? : boolean ; addInputBlocks? : boolean ; addNextBlocks? : boolean ; doFullSerialization? : boolean ; saveIds? : boolean ; }

addCoordinates: If true, the coordinates of the block are added to the serialized state. False by default. addinputBlocks: If true, children of the block which are connected to inputs will be serialized. True by default. addNextBlocks: If true, children of the block which are connected to the block's next connection (if it exists) will be serialized. True by default. doFullSerialization: If true, fields that normally just save a reference to some external state (eg variables) will instead serialize all of the info about that state. This supports deserializing the block into a workspace where that state doesn't yet exist. True by default.