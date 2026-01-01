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exceptions

Classes

ClassDescription
DeserializationError-
MissingBlockTypeRepresents an error where the serialized state is expected to provide a block type, but it is not provided.
MissingConnectionRepresents an error where deserialization encountered a block that did not have a connection that was defined in the serialized state.
BadConnectionCheckRepresents an error where deserialization tried to connect two connections that were not compatible.
RealChildOfShadowRepresents an error where deserialization encountered a real block as it was deserializing children of a shadow. This is an error because it is an invariant of Blockly that shadow blocks do not have real children.
UnregisteredIcon-