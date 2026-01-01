|DeserializationError
|-
|MissingBlockType
|Represents an error where the serialized state is expected to provide a block type, but it is not provided.
|MissingConnection
|Represents an error where deserialization encountered a block that did not have a connection that was defined in the serialized state.
|BadConnectionCheck
|Represents an error where deserialization tried to connect two connections that were not compatible.
|RealChildOfShadow
|Represents an error where deserialization encountered a real block as it was deserializing children of a shadow. This is an error because it is an invariant of Blockly that shadow blocks do not have real children.
|UnregisteredIcon
|-