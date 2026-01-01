Class: BadConnectionCheck
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:55
Represents an error where deserialization tried to connect two connections that were not compatible.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|childBlock
|The child block that could not connect to its parent.
|childState
|The state object representing the child block.
|name
|-
|message
|-
|stack
|-
Properties
childBlock
childBlock: Block;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:67
The child block that could not connect to its parent.
childState
childState: State;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:68
The state object representing the child block.
name
name: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074
Inherited from
message
message: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075
Inherited from
stack?
optional stack?: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076