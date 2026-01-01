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Class: BadConnectionCheck

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:55

Represents an error where deserialization tried to connect two connections that were not compatible.

Property Description childBlock The child block that could not connect to its parent. childState The state object representing the child block. name - message - stack -

childBlock : Block ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:67

The child block that could not connect to its parent.

childState : State ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:68

The state object representing the child block.

name : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074

DeserializationError . name

message : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075

DeserializationError . message

optional stack ? : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076