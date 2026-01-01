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Class: BadConnectionCheck

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:55

Represents an error where deserialization tried to connect two connections that were not compatible.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
childBlockThe child block that could not connect to its parent.
childStateThe state object representing the child block.
name-
message-
stack-

Properties

childBlock

childBlock: Block;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:67

The child block that could not connect to its parent.

childState

childState: State;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:68

The state object representing the child block.

name

name: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074

Inherited from

DeserializationError.name

message

message: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075

Inherited from

DeserializationError.message

stack?

optional stack?: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076

Inherited from

DeserializationError.stack