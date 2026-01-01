Class: DeserializationError
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:12
Extends
Error
Extended by
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|name
|-
|message
|-
|stack
|-
Constructors
Constructor
new DeserializationError(message?): DeserializationError;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1080
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
message?
string
Returns
DeserializationError
Inherited from
Error.constructor
Properties
name
name: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074
Inherited from
Error.name
message
message: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075
Inherited from
Error.message
stack?
optional stack?: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076
Inherited from
Error.stack