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Class: DeserializationError

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:12

Extends

  • Error

Extended by

Properties index

PropertyDescription
name-
message-
stack-

Constructors

Constructor

new DeserializationError(message?): DeserializationError;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1080

Parameters

ParameterType
message?string

Returns

DeserializationError

Inherited from

Error.constructor

Properties

name

name: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074

Inherited from

Error.name

message

message: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075

Inherited from

Error.message

stack?

optional stack?: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076

Inherited from

Error.stack