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Class: MissingBlockType

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:19

Represents an error where the serialized state is expected to provide a block type, but it is not provided.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
stateThe state object which is missing the block type.
name-
message-
stack-

Properties

state

state: State;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:24

The state object which is missing the block type.

name

name: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074

Inherited from

DeserializationError.name

message

message: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075

Inherited from

DeserializationError.message

stack?

optional stack?: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076

Inherited from

DeserializationError.stack