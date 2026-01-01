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Class: MissingConnection

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:33

Represents an error where deserialization encountered a block that did not have a connection that was defined in the serialized state.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
blockThe block missing the connection.
stateThe state object containing the bad connection.
name-
message-
stack-

Properties

block

block: Block;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:43

The block missing the connection.

state

state: State;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:44

The state object containing the bad connection.

name

name: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074

Inherited from

DeserializationError.name

message

message: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075

Inherited from

DeserializationError.message

stack?

optional stack?: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076

Inherited from

DeserializationError.stack