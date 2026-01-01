On this page

Class: MissingConnection

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:33

Represents an error where deserialization encountered a block that did not have a connection that was defined in the serialized state.

Property Description block The block missing the connection. state The state object containing the bad connection. name - message - stack -

block : Block ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:43

The block missing the connection.

state : State ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:44

The state object containing the bad connection.

name : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074

DeserializationError . name

message : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075

DeserializationError . message

optional stack ? : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076