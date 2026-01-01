Class: MissingConnection
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:33
Represents an error where deserialization encountered a block that did not have a connection that was defined in the serialized state.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|block
|The block missing the connection.
|state
|The state object containing the bad connection.
|name
|-
|message
|-
|stack
|-
Properties
block
block: Block;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:43
The block missing the connection.
state
state: State;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:44
The state object containing the bad connection.
name
name: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074
Inherited from
message
message: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075
Inherited from
stack?
optional stack?: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076