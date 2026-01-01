Class: RealChildOfShadow
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:81
Represents an error where deserialization encountered a real block as it was deserializing children of a shadow. This is an error because it is an invariant of Blockly that shadow blocks do not have real children.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|state
|The state object representing the real block.
|name
|-
|message
|-
|stack
|-
Properties
state
state: State;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:86
The state object representing the real block.
name
name: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074
Inherited from
message
message: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075
Inherited from
stack?
optional stack?: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076