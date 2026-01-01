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Class: RealChildOfShadow

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:81

Represents an error where deserialization encountered a real block as it was deserializing children of a shadow. This is an error because it is an invariant of Blockly that shadow blocks do not have real children.

Property Description state The state object representing the real block. name - message - stack -

state : State ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:86

The state object representing the real block.

name : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074

DeserializationError . name

message : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075

DeserializationError . message

optional stack ? : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076