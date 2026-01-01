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Class: RealChildOfShadow

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:81

Represents an error where deserialization encountered a real block as it was deserializing children of a shadow. This is an error because it is an invariant of Blockly that shadow blocks do not have real children.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
stateThe state object representing the real block.
name-
message-
stack-

Properties

state

state: State;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:86

The state object representing the real block.

name

name: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074

Inherited from

DeserializationError.name

message

message: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075

Inherited from

DeserializationError.message

stack?

optional stack?: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076

Inherited from

DeserializationError.stack