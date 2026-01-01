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Class: UnregisteredIcon

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:93

Property Description block The block we are attempting to add the unregistered icon to. state The state object representing the block. name - message - stack -

new UnregisteredIcon (

iconType ,

block ,

state

) : UnregisteredIcon ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:100

Parameter Type Description iconType string The type of the unregistered icon we are attempting to deserialize. block Block The block we are attempting to add the unregistered icon to. state State The state object representing the block.

UnregisteredIcon

DeserializationError . constructor

block : Block ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:102

The block we are attempting to add the unregistered icon to.

state : State ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:103

The state object representing the block.

name : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074

DeserializationError . name

message : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075

DeserializationError . message

optional stack ? : string ;



Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076