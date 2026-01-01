Class: UnregisteredIcon
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:93
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|block
|The block we are attempting to add the unregistered icon to.
|state
|The state object representing the block.
|name
|-
|message
|-
|stack
|-
Constructors
Constructor
new UnregisteredIcon(
iconType,
block,
state
): UnregisteredIcon;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:100
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
iconType
string
|The type of the unregistered icon we are attempting to deserialize.
block
Block
|The block we are attempting to add the unregistered icon to.
state
State
|The state object representing the block.
Returns
UnregisteredIcon
Overrides
DeserializationError.
constructor
Properties
block
block: Block;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:102
The block we are attempting to add the unregistered icon to.
state
state: State;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:103
The state object representing the block.
name
name: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074
Inherited from
message
message: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075
Inherited from
stack?
optional stack?: string;
Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076