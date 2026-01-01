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Class: UnregisteredIcon

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:93

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
blockThe block we are attempting to add the unregistered icon to.
stateThe state object representing the block.
name-
message-
stack-

Constructors

Constructor

new UnregisteredIcon(
   iconType, 
   block, 
   state
): UnregisteredIcon;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:100

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
iconTypestringThe type of the unregistered icon we are attempting to deserialize.
blockBlockThe block we are attempting to add the unregistered icon to.
stateStateThe state object representing the block.

Returns

UnregisteredIcon

Overrides

DeserializationError.constructor

Properties

block

block: Block;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:102

The block we are attempting to add the unregistered icon to.

state

state: State;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/exceptions.ts:103

The state object representing the block.

name

name: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1074

Inherited from

DeserializationError.name

message

message: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1075

Inherited from

DeserializationError.message

stack?

optional stack?: string;

Defined in: node_modules/typescript/lib/lib.es5.d.ts:1076

Inherited from

DeserializationError.stack