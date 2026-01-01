Class: ProcedureSerializer<ProcedureModel, ParameterModel>
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:104
Serializer for saving and loading procedure state.
Type Parameters
|Type Parameter
ProcedureModel extends
IProcedureModel
ParameterModel extends
IParameterModel
Implements
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|priority
|A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|save
|Serializes the procedure models of the given workspace.
|load
|Deserializes the procedures models defined by the given state into the workspace.
|clear
|Disposes of any procedure models that exist on the workspace.
Constructors
Constructor
new ProcedureSerializer<ProcedureModel, ParameterModel>(procedureModelClass, parameterModelClass): ProcedureSerializer<ProcedureModel, ParameterModel>;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:121
Constructs the procedure serializer.
Example usage: new ProcedureSerializer(MyProcedureModelClass, MyParameterModelClass)
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
procedureModelClass
ProcedureModelConstructor<
ProcedureModel>
|The class (implementing IProcedureModel) that you want this serializer to deserialize.
parameterModelClass
ParameterModelConstructor<
ParameterModel>
|The class (implementing IParameterModel) that you want this serializer to deserialize.
Returns
ProcedureSerializer<
ProcedureModel,
ParameterModel>
Properties
priority
priority: number = priorities.PROCEDURES;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:108
A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.
Implementation of
Methods
save()
save(workspace): State[] | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:127
Serializes the procedure models of the given workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
workspace
Workspace
Returns
State[] |
null
Implementation of
load()
load(state, workspace): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:139
Deserializes the procedures models defined by the given state into the workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
state
State[]
workspace
Workspace
Returns
void
Implementation of
clear()
clear(workspace): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:154
Disposes of any procedure models that exist on the workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
workspace
Workspace
Returns
void