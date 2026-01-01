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Class: ProcedureSerializer<ProcedureModel, ParameterModel>

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:104

Serializer for saving and loading procedure state.

Type Parameters

Type Parameter
ProcedureModel extends IProcedureModel
ParameterModel extends IParameterModel

Implements

Properties index

PropertyDescription
priorityA priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

Methods index

MethodDescription
saveSerializes the procedure models of the given workspace.
loadDeserializes the procedures models defined by the given state into the workspace.
clearDisposes of any procedure models that exist on the workspace.

Constructors

Constructor

new ProcedureSerializer<ProcedureModel, ParameterModel>(procedureModelClass, parameterModelClass): ProcedureSerializer<ProcedureModel, ParameterModel>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:121

Constructs the procedure serializer.

Example usage: new ProcedureSerializer(MyProcedureModelClass, MyParameterModelClass)

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
procedureModelClassProcedureModelConstructor<ProcedureModel>The class (implementing IProcedureModel) that you want this serializer to deserialize.
parameterModelClassParameterModelConstructor<ParameterModel>The class (implementing IParameterModel) that you want this serializer to deserialize.

Returns

ProcedureSerializer<ProcedureModel, ParameterModel>

Properties

priority

priority: number = priorities.PROCEDURES;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:108

A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

Implementation of

ISerializer.priority

Methods

save()

save(workspace): State[] | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:127

Serializes the procedure models of the given workspace.

Parameters

ParameterType
workspaceWorkspace

Returns

State[] | null

Implementation of

ISerializer.save

load()

load(state, workspace): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:139

Deserializes the procedures models defined by the given state into the workspace.

Parameters

ParameterType
stateState[]
workspaceWorkspace

Returns

void

Implementation of

ISerializer.load

clear()

clear(workspace): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:154

Disposes of any procedure models that exist on the workspace.

Parameters

ParameterType
workspaceWorkspace

Returns

void

Implementation of

ISerializer.clear