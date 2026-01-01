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Class: ProcedureSerializer<ProcedureModel, ParameterModel>

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:104

Serializer for saving and loading procedure state.

Type Parameter ProcedureModel extends IProcedureModel ParameterModel extends IParameterModel

Property Description priority A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

Method Description save Serializes the procedure models of the given workspace. load Deserializes the procedures models defined by the given state into the workspace. clear Disposes of any procedure models that exist on the workspace.

new ProcedureSerializer < ProcedureModel , ParameterModel > ( procedureModelClass , parameterModelClass ) : ProcedureSerializer < ProcedureModel , ParameterModel > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:121

Constructs the procedure serializer.

Example usage: new ProcedureSerializer(MyProcedureModelClass, MyParameterModelClass)

Parameter Type Description procedureModelClass ProcedureModelConstructor < ProcedureModel > The class (implementing IProcedureModel) that you want this serializer to deserialize. parameterModelClass ParameterModelConstructor < ParameterModel > The class (implementing IParameterModel) that you want this serializer to deserialize.

ProcedureSerializer < ProcedureModel , ParameterModel >

priority : number = priorities . PROCEDURES ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:108

A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

ISerializer . priority

save ( workspace ) : State [ ] | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:127

Serializes the procedure models of the given workspace.

Parameter Type workspace Workspace

State [] | null

ISerializer . save

load ( state , workspace ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:139

Deserializes the procedures models defined by the given state into the workspace.

Parameter Type state State [] workspace Workspace

void

ISerializer . load

clear ( workspace ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:154

Disposes of any procedure models that exist on the workspace.

Parameter Type workspace Workspace

void