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Interface: ParameterState

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:23

Represents the state of a parameter model.

Indexable

[key: string]: unknown

Properties index

PropertyDescription
id-
name-
types-

Properties

id

id: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:24

name

name: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:25

types?

optional types?: string[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:26