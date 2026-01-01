Interface: ParameterState
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:23
Represents the state of a parameter model.
Indexable
[key: string]: unknown
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|id
|-
|name
|-
|types
|-
Properties
id
id: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:24
name
name: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:25
types?
optional types?: string[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/procedures.ts:26