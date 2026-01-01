Class: VariableSerializer
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/variables.ts:19
Serializer for saving and loading variable state.
Implements
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|priority
|A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|save
|Serializes the variables of the given workspace.
|load
|Deserializes the variable defined by the given state into the given workspace.
|clear
|Disposes of any variables that exist on the workspace.
Constructors
Constructor
new VariableSerializer(): VariableSerializer;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/variables.ts:22
Returns
VariableSerializer
Properties
priority
priority: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/variables.ts:20
A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.
Implementation of
Methods
save()
save(workspace):
| IVariableState[]
| null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/variables.ts:34
Serializes the variables of the given workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
Workspace
|The workspace to save the variables of.
Returns
|
IVariableState[]
|
null
The state of the workspace's variables, or null if there are no variables.
Implementation of
load()
load(state, workspace): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/variables.ts:49
Deserializes the variable defined by the given state into the given workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
state
IVariableState[]
|The state of the variables to deserialize.
workspace
Workspace
|The workspace to deserialize into.
Returns
void
Implementation of
clear()
clear(workspace): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/variables.ts:64
Disposes of any variables that exist on the workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
Workspace
|The workspace to clear the variables of.
Returns
void