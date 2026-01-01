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Class: VariableSerializer

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/variables.ts:19

Serializer for saving and loading variable state.

Property Description priority A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

Method Description save Serializes the variables of the given workspace. load Deserializes the variable defined by the given state into the given workspace. clear Disposes of any variables that exist on the workspace.

new VariableSerializer ( ) : VariableSerializer ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/variables.ts:22

VariableSerializer

priority : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/variables.ts:20

A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

ISerializer . priority

save ( workspace ) :

| IVariableState [ ]

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/variables.ts:34

Serializes the variables of the given workspace.

Parameter Type Description workspace Workspace The workspace to save the variables of.

| IVariableState [] | null

The state of the workspace's variables, or null if there are no variables.

ISerializer . save

load ( state , workspace ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/variables.ts:49

Deserializes the variable defined by the given state into the given workspace.

Parameter Type Description state IVariableState [] The state of the variables to deserialize. workspace Workspace The workspace to deserialize into.

void

ISerializer . load

clear ( workspace ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/variables.ts:64

Disposes of any variables that exist on the workspace.

Parameter Type Description workspace Workspace The workspace to clear the variables of.

void