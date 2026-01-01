Skip to main content

Class: VariableSerializer

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/variables.ts:19

Serializer for saving and loading variable state.

Implements

Properties index

PropertyDescription
priorityA priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

Methods index

MethodDescription
saveSerializes the variables of the given workspace.
loadDeserializes the variable defined by the given state into the given workspace.
clearDisposes of any variables that exist on the workspace.

Constructors

Constructor

new VariableSerializer(): VariableSerializer;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/variables.ts:22

Returns

VariableSerializer

Properties

priority

priority: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/variables.ts:20

A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

Implementation of

ISerializer.priority

Methods

save()

save(workspace): 
  | IVariableState[]
  | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/variables.ts:34

Serializes the variables of the given workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceThe workspace to save the variables of.

Returns

| IVariableState[] | null

The state of the workspace's variables, or null if there are no variables.

Implementation of

ISerializer.save

load()

load(state, workspace): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/variables.ts:49

Deserializes the variable defined by the given state into the given workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
stateIVariableState[]The state of the variables to deserialize.
workspaceWorkspaceThe workspace to deserialize into.

Returns

void

Implementation of

ISerializer.load

clear()

clear(workspace): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/variables.ts:64

Disposes of any variables that exist on the workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceThe workspace to clear the variables of.

Returns

void

Implementation of

ISerializer.clear