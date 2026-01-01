Class: WorkspaceCommentSerializer
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/workspace_comments.ts:104
Serializer for saving and loading workspace comment state.
Implements
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|priority
|A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|save
|Returns the state of all workspace comments in the given workspace.
|load
|Deserializes the comments defined by the given state into the given workspace.
|clear
|Disposes of any comments that exist on the given workspace.
Constructors
Constructor
new WorkspaceCommentSerializer(): WorkspaceCommentSerializer;
Returns
WorkspaceCommentSerializer
Properties
priority
priority: number = priorities.WORKSPACE_COMMENTS;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/workspace_comments.ts:105
A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.
Implementation of
Methods
save()
save(workspace): State[] | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/workspace_comments.ts:110
Returns the state of all workspace comments in the given workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
workspace
Workspace
Returns
State[] |
null
Implementation of
load()
load(state, workspace): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/workspace_comments.ts:126
Deserializes the comments defined by the given state into the given workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
state
State[]
workspace
Workspace
Returns
void
Implementation of
clear()
clear(workspace): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/workspace_comments.ts:133
Disposes of any comments that exist on the given workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
workspace
Workspace
Returns
void