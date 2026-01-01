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Class: WorkspaceCommentSerializer

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/workspace_comments.ts:104

Serializer for saving and loading workspace comment state.

Implements

Properties index

PropertyDescription
priorityA priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

Methods index

MethodDescription
saveReturns the state of all workspace comments in the given workspace.
loadDeserializes the comments defined by the given state into the given workspace.
clearDisposes of any comments that exist on the given workspace.

Constructors

Constructor

new WorkspaceCommentSerializer(): WorkspaceCommentSerializer;

Returns

WorkspaceCommentSerializer

Properties

priority

priority: number = priorities.WORKSPACE_COMMENTS;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/workspace_comments.ts:105

A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

Implementation of

ISerializer.priority

Methods

save()

save(workspace): State[] | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/workspace_comments.ts:110

Returns the state of all workspace comments in the given workspace.

Parameters

ParameterType
workspaceWorkspace

Returns

State[] | null

Implementation of

ISerializer.save

load()

load(state, workspace): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/workspace_comments.ts:126

Deserializes the comments defined by the given state into the given workspace.

Parameters

ParameterType
stateState[]
workspaceWorkspace

Returns

void

Implementation of

ISerializer.load

clear()

clear(workspace): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/workspace_comments.ts:133

Disposes of any comments that exist on the given workspace.

Parameters

ParameterType
workspaceWorkspace

Returns

void

Implementation of

ISerializer.clear