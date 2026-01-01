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Class: WorkspaceCommentSerializer

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/workspace_comments.ts:104

Serializer for saving and loading workspace comment state.

Property Description priority A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

Method Description save Returns the state of all workspace comments in the given workspace. load Deserializes the comments defined by the given state into the given workspace. clear Disposes of any comments that exist on the given workspace.

new WorkspaceCommentSerializer ( ) : WorkspaceCommentSerializer ;



WorkspaceCommentSerializer

priority : number = priorities . WORKSPACE_COMMENTS ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/workspace_comments.ts:105

A priority value used to determine the order of deserializing state. More positive priorities are deserialized before less positive priorities. Eg if you have priorities (0, -10, 10, 100) the order of deserialiation will be (100, 10, 0, -10). If two serializers have the same priority, they are deserialized in an arbitrary order relative to each other.

ISerializer . priority

save ( workspace ) : State [ ] | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/workspace_comments.ts:110

Returns the state of all workspace comments in the given workspace.

Parameter Type workspace Workspace

State [] | null

ISerializer . save

load ( state , workspace ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/workspace_comments.ts:126

Deserializes the comments defined by the given state into the given workspace.

Parameter Type state State [] workspace Workspace

void

ISerializer . load

clear ( workspace ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/workspace_comments.ts:133

Disposes of any comments that exist on the given workspace.

Parameter Type workspace Workspace

void