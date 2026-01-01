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Function: load()

function load(
   state, 
   workspace, 
   param1?
): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/workspaces.ts:45

Loads the variable represented by the given state into the given workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
state{ [key: string]: any; }The state of the workspace to deserialize into the workspace.
workspaceWorkspaceThe workspace to add the new state to.
param1{ recordUndo?: boolean; }recordUndo: If true, events triggered by this function will be undo-able by the user. False by default.
param1.recordUndo?boolean-

Returns

void