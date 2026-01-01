Function: load()
function load(
state,
workspace,
param1?
): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/serialization/workspaces.ts:45
Loads the variable represented by the given state into the given workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
state
|{ [
key:
string]:
any; }
|The state of the workspace to deserialize into the workspace.
workspace
Workspace
|The workspace to add the new state to.
param1
|{
recordUndo?:
boolean; }
|recordUndo: If true, events triggered by this function will be undo-able by the user. False by default.
param1.recordUndo?
boolean
|-
Returns
void