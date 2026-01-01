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utils

Classes

ClassDescription
CoordinateClass for representing coordinates and positions.
RectClass for representing rectangular regions.
SizeClass for representing sizes consisting of a width and height.
SvgA name with the type of the SVG element stored in the generic.

Enumerations

EnumerationDescription
KeyCodesKey codes for common characters.

Interfaces

InterfaceDescription
Metrics-

Namespaces

NamespaceDescription
aria-
array-
colour-
deprecation-
dom-
idGenerator-
math-
object-
parsing-
string-
style-
svgMath-
svgPaths-
toolbox-
userAgent-
xml-

References

browserEvents

Re-exports browserEvents

extensions

Renames and re-exports Extensions