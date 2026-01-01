utils
Classes
|Class
|Description
|Coordinate
|Class for representing coordinates and positions.
|Rect
|Class for representing rectangular regions.
|Size
|Class for representing sizes consisting of a width and height.
|Svg
|A name with the type of the SVG element stored in the generic.
Enumerations
|Enumeration
|Description
|KeyCodes
|Key codes for common characters.
Interfaces
|Interface
|Description
|Metrics
|-
Namespaces
|Namespace
|Description
|aria
|-
|array
|-
|colour
|-
|deprecation
|-
|dom
|-
|idGenerator
|-
|math
|-
|object
|-
|parsing
|-
|string
|-
|style
|-
|svgMath
|-
|svgPaths
|-
|toolbox
|-
|userAgent
|-
|xml
|-
References
browserEvents
Re-exports browserEvents
extensions
Renames and re-exports Extensions