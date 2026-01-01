Class: Coordinate
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:19
Class for representing coordinates and positions.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|x
|Left.
|y
|Top.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|clone
|Creates a new copy of this coordinate.
|scale
|Scales this coordinate by the given scale factor.
|translate
|Translates this coordinate by the given offsets. respectively.
|equals
|Compares coordinates for equality.
|distance
|Returns the distance between two coordinates.
|magnitude
|Returns the magnitude of a coordinate.
|difference
|Returns the difference between two coordinates as a new Coordinate.
|sum
|Returns the sum of two coordinates as a new Coordinate.
Constructors
Constructor
new Coordinate(x, y): Coordinate;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:24
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
x
number
|Left.
y
number
|Top.
Returns
Coordinate
Properties
x
x: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:25
Left.
y
y: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:26
Top.
Methods
clone()
clone(): Coordinate;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:34
Creates a new copy of this coordinate.
Returns
Coordinate
A copy of this coordinate.
scale()
scale(s): Coordinate;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:44
Scales this coordinate by the given scale factor.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
s
number
|The scale factor to use for both x and y dimensions.
Returns
Coordinate
This coordinate after scaling.
translate()
translate(tx, ty): Coordinate;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:58
Translates this coordinate by the given offsets. respectively.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
tx
number
|The value to translate x by.
ty
number
|The value to translate y by.
Returns
Coordinate
This coordinate after translating.
equals()
static equals(a?, b?): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:71
Compares coordinates for equality.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
a?
Coordinate |
null
|A Coordinate.
b?
Coordinate |
null
|A Coordinate.
Returns
boolean
True iff the coordinates are equal, or if both are null.
distance()
static distance(a, b): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:88
Returns the distance between two coordinates.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
a
Coordinate
|A Coordinate.
b
Coordinate
|A Coordinate.
Returns
number
The distance between
a and
b.
magnitude()
static magnitude(a): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:100
Returns the magnitude of a coordinate.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
a
Coordinate
|A Coordinate.
Returns
number
The distance between the origin and
a.
difference()
static difference(a, b): Coordinate;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:112
Returns the difference between two coordinates as a new Coordinate.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
a
Coordinate |
DOMPoint
|An x/y coordinate.
b
Coordinate |
DOMPoint
|An x/y coordinate.
Returns
Coordinate
A Coordinate representing the difference between
a and
b.
sum()
static sum(a, b): Coordinate;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:126
Returns the sum of two coordinates as a new Coordinate.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
a
Coordinate |
DOMPoint
|An x/y coordinate.
b
Coordinate |
DOMPoint
|An x/y coordinate.
Returns
Coordinate
A Coordinate representing the sum of the two coordinates.