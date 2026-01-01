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Class: Coordinate

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:19

Class for representing coordinates and positions.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
xLeft.
yTop.

Methods index

MethodDescription
cloneCreates a new copy of this coordinate.
scaleScales this coordinate by the given scale factor.
translateTranslates this coordinate by the given offsets. respectively.
equalsCompares coordinates for equality.
distanceReturns the distance between two coordinates.
magnitudeReturns the magnitude of a coordinate.
differenceReturns the difference between two coordinates as a new Coordinate.
sumReturns the sum of two coordinates as a new Coordinate.

Constructors

Constructor

new Coordinate(x, y): Coordinate;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:24

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
xnumberLeft.
ynumberTop.

Returns

Coordinate

Properties

x

x: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:25

Left.

y

y: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:26

Top.

Methods

clone()

clone(): Coordinate;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:34

Creates a new copy of this coordinate.

Returns

Coordinate

A copy of this coordinate.

scale()

scale(s): Coordinate;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:44

Scales this coordinate by the given scale factor.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
snumberThe scale factor to use for both x and y dimensions.

Returns

Coordinate

This coordinate after scaling.

translate()

translate(tx, ty): Coordinate;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:58

Translates this coordinate by the given offsets. respectively.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
txnumberThe value to translate x by.
tynumberThe value to translate y by.

Returns

Coordinate

This coordinate after translating.

equals()

static equals(a?, b?): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:71

Compares coordinates for equality.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
a?Coordinate | nullA Coordinate.
b?Coordinate | nullA Coordinate.

Returns

boolean

True iff the coordinates are equal, or if both are null.

distance()

static distance(a, b): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:88

Returns the distance between two coordinates.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
aCoordinateA Coordinate.
bCoordinateA Coordinate.

Returns

number

The distance between a and b.

magnitude()

static magnitude(a): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:100

Returns the magnitude of a coordinate.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
aCoordinateA Coordinate.

Returns

number

The distance between the origin and a.

difference()

static difference(a, b): Coordinate;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:112

Returns the difference between two coordinates as a new Coordinate.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
aCoordinate | DOMPointAn x/y coordinate.
bCoordinate | DOMPointAn x/y coordinate.

Returns

Coordinate

A Coordinate representing the difference between a and b.

sum()

static sum(a, b): Coordinate;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:126

Returns the sum of two coordinates as a new Coordinate.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
aCoordinate | DOMPointAn x/y coordinate.
bCoordinate | DOMPointAn x/y coordinate.

Returns

Coordinate

A Coordinate representing the sum of the two coordinates.