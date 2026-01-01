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Class: Coordinate

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:19

Class for representing coordinates and positions.

Property Description x Left. y Top.

Method Description clone Creates a new copy of this coordinate. scale Scales this coordinate by the given scale factor. translate Translates this coordinate by the given offsets. respectively. equals Compares coordinates for equality. distance Returns the distance between two coordinates. magnitude Returns the magnitude of a coordinate. difference Returns the difference between two coordinates as a new Coordinate. sum Returns the sum of two coordinates as a new Coordinate.

new Coordinate ( x , y ) : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:24

Parameter Type Description x number Left. y number Top.

Coordinate

x : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:25

Left.

y : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:26

Top.

clone ( ) : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:34

Creates a new copy of this coordinate.

Coordinate

A copy of this coordinate.

scale ( s ) : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:44

Scales this coordinate by the given scale factor.

Parameter Type Description s number The scale factor to use for both x and y dimensions.

Coordinate

This coordinate after scaling.

translate ( tx , ty ) : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:58

Translates this coordinate by the given offsets. respectively.

Parameter Type Description tx number The value to translate x by. ty number The value to translate y by.

Coordinate

This coordinate after translating.

static equals ( a ? , b ? ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:71

Compares coordinates for equality.

Parameter Type Description a? Coordinate | null A Coordinate. b? Coordinate | null A Coordinate.

boolean

True iff the coordinates are equal, or if both are null.

static distance ( a , b ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:88

Returns the distance between two coordinates.

Parameter Type Description a Coordinate A Coordinate. b Coordinate A Coordinate.

number

The distance between a and b .

static magnitude ( a ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:100

Returns the magnitude of a coordinate.

Parameter Type Description a Coordinate A Coordinate.

number

The distance between the origin and a .

static difference ( a , b ) : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:112

Returns the difference between two coordinates as a new Coordinate.

Parameter Type Description a Coordinate | DOMPoint An x/y coordinate. b Coordinate | DOMPoint An x/y coordinate.

Coordinate

A Coordinate representing the difference between a and b .

static sum ( a , b ) : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/coordinate.ts:126

Returns the sum of two coordinates as a new Coordinate.

Parameter Type Description a Coordinate | DOMPoint An x/y coordinate. b Coordinate | DOMPoint An x/y coordinate.

Coordinate

A Coordinate representing the sum of the two coordinates.