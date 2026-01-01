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Class: Rect

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:21

Class for representing rectangular regions.

Property Description top Top. bottom Bottom. left Left. right Right.

Method Description from Converts a DOM or SVG Rect to a Blockly Rect. clone Creates a new copy of this rectangle. getHeight Returns the height of this rectangle. getWidth Returns the width of this rectangle. getOrigin Returns the top left coordinate of this rectangle. contains Tests whether this rectangle contains a x/y coordinate. intersects Tests whether this rectangle intersects the provided rectangle. Assumes that the coordinate system increases going down and left. equals Compares bounding rectangles for equality. createFromPoint Creates a new Rect using a position and supplied dimensions.

new Rect (

top ,

bottom ,

left ,

right

) : Rect ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:28

Parameter Type Description top number Top. bottom number Bottom. left number Left. right number Right.

Rect

top : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:29

Top.

bottom : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:30

Bottom.

left : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:31

Left.

right : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:32

Right.

static from ( rect ) : Rect ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:41

Converts a DOM or SVG Rect to a Blockly Rect.

Parameter Type Description rect DOMRect The rectangle to convert.

Rect

A representation of the same rectangle as a Blockly Rect.

clone ( ) : Rect ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:50

Creates a new copy of this rectangle.

Rect

A copy of this Rect.

getHeight ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:55

Returns the height of this rectangle.

number

getWidth ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:60

Returns the width of this rectangle.

number

getOrigin ( ) : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:65

Returns the top left coordinate of this rectangle.

Coordinate

contains ( x , y ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:76

Tests whether this rectangle contains a x/y coordinate.

Parameter Type Description x number The x coordinate to test for containment. y number The y coordinate to test for containment.

boolean

Whether this rectangle contains given coordinate.

intersects ( other ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:89

Tests whether this rectangle intersects the provided rectangle. Assumes that the coordinate system increases going down and left.

Parameter Type Description other Rect The other rectangle to check for intersection with.

boolean

Whether this rectangle intersects the provided rectangle.

static equals ( a ? , b ? ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:110

Compares bounding rectangles for equality.

Parameter Type Description a? Rect | null A Rect. b? Rect | null A Rect.

boolean

True iff the bounding rectangles are equal, or if both are null.

static createFromPoint (

position ,

width ,

height

) : Rect ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:133

Creates a new Rect using a position and supplied dimensions.

Parameter Type Description position Coordinate The upper left coordinate of the new rectangle. width number The width of the rectangle, in pixels. height number The height of the rectangle, in pixels.

Rect

A newly created Rect using the provided Coordinate and dimensions.