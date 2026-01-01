Class: Rect
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:21
Class for representing rectangular regions.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|top
|Top.
|bottom
|Bottom.
|left
|Left.
|right
|Right.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|from
|Converts a DOM or SVG Rect to a Blockly Rect.
|clone
|Creates a new copy of this rectangle.
|getHeight
|Returns the height of this rectangle.
|getWidth
|Returns the width of this rectangle.
|getOrigin
|Returns the top left coordinate of this rectangle.
|contains
|Tests whether this rectangle contains a x/y coordinate.
|intersects
|Tests whether this rectangle intersects the provided rectangle. Assumes that the coordinate system increases going down and left.
|equals
|Compares bounding rectangles for equality.
|createFromPoint
|Creates a new Rect using a position and supplied dimensions.
Constructors
Constructor
new Rect(
top,
bottom,
left,
right
): Rect;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:28
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
top
number
|Top.
bottom
number
|Bottom.
left
number
|Left.
right
number
|Right.
Returns
Rect
Properties
top
top: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:29
Top.
bottom
bottom: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:30
Bottom.
left
left: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:31
Left.
right
right: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:32
Right.
Methods
from()
static from(rect): Rect;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:41
Converts a DOM or SVG Rect to a Blockly Rect.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
rect
DOMRect
|The rectangle to convert.
Returns
Rect
A representation of the same rectangle as a Blockly Rect.
clone()
clone(): Rect;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:50
Creates a new copy of this rectangle.
Returns
Rect
A copy of this Rect.
getHeight()
getHeight(): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:55
Returns the height of this rectangle.
Returns
number
getWidth()
getWidth(): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:60
Returns the width of this rectangle.
Returns
number
getOrigin()
getOrigin(): Coordinate;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:65
Returns the top left coordinate of this rectangle.
Returns
contains()
contains(x, y): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:76
Tests whether this rectangle contains a x/y coordinate.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
x
number
|The x coordinate to test for containment.
y
number
|The y coordinate to test for containment.
Returns
boolean
Whether this rectangle contains given coordinate.
intersects()
intersects(other): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:89
Tests whether this rectangle intersects the provided rectangle. Assumes that the coordinate system increases going down and left.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
other
Rect
|The other rectangle to check for intersection with.
Returns
boolean
Whether this rectangle intersects the provided rectangle.
equals()
static equals(a?, b?): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:110
Compares bounding rectangles for equality.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
a?
Rect |
null
|A Rect.
b?
Rect |
null
|A Rect.
Returns
boolean
True iff the bounding rectangles are equal, or if both are null.
createFromPoint()
static createFromPoint(
position,
width,
height
): Rect;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/rect.ts:133
Creates a new Rect using a position and supplied dimensions.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
position
Coordinate
|The upper left coordinate of the new rectangle.
width
number
|The width of the rectangle, in pixels.
height
number
|The height of the rectangle, in pixels.
Returns
Rect
A newly created Rect using the provided Coordinate and dimensions.