Class: Size
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/size.ts:19
Class for representing sizes consisting of a width and height.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|width
|Width.
|height
|Height.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|equals
|Compares sizes for equality.
|max
|Returns a new size with the maximum width and height values out of both sizes.
|min
|Returns a new size with the minimum width and height values out of both sizes.
Constructors
Constructor
new Size(width, height): Size;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/size.ts:24
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
width
number
|Width.
height
number
|Height.
Returns
Size
Properties
width
width: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/size.ts:25
Width.
height
height: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/size.ts:26
Height.
Methods
equals()
static equals(a?, b?): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/size.ts:37
Compares sizes for equality.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
a?
Size |
null
|A Size.
b?
Size |
null
|A Size.
Returns
boolean
True iff the sizes have equal widths and equal heights, or if both are null.
max()
static max(a, b): Size;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/size.ts:51
Returns a new size with the maximum width and height values out of both sizes.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
a
Size
b
Size
Returns
Size
min()
static min(a, b): Size;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/size.ts:59
Returns a new size with the minimum width and height values out of both sizes.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
a
Size
b
Size
Returns
Size