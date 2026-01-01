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Class: Size

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/size.ts:19

Class for representing sizes consisting of a width and height.

Property Description width Width. height Height.

Method Description equals Compares sizes for equality. max Returns a new size with the maximum width and height values out of both sizes. min Returns a new size with the minimum width and height values out of both sizes.

new Size ( width , height ) : Size ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/size.ts:24

Parameter Type Description width number Width. height number Height.

Size

width : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/size.ts:25

Width.

height : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/size.ts:26

Height.

static equals ( a ? , b ? ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/size.ts:37

Compares sizes for equality.

Parameter Type Description a? Size | null A Size. b? Size | null A Size.

boolean

True iff the sizes have equal widths and equal heights, or if both are null.

static max ( a , b ) : Size ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/size.ts:51

Returns a new size with the maximum width and height values out of both sizes.

Parameter Type a Size b Size

Size

static min ( a , b ) : Size ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/size.ts:59

Returns a new size with the minimum width and height values out of both sizes.

Parameter Type a Size b Size