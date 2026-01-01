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Interface: Metrics

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:9

Property Description viewHeight Height of the visible portion of the workspace. viewWidth Width of the visible portion of the workspace. contentHeight Height of the content. contentWidth Width of the content. scrollHeight Height of the scroll area. scrollWidth Width of the scroll area. viewTop Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. viewLeft Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. contentTop Top-edge of the content, relative to the workspace origin. contentLeft Left-edge of the content relative to the workspace origin. scrollTop Top-edge of the scroll area, relative to the workspace origin. scrollLeft Left-edge of the scroll area relative to the workspace origin. absoluteTop Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv. absoluteLeft Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv. svgHeight Height of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple of otherwise). svgWidth Width of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple or otherwise). toolboxWidth Width of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero. toolboxHeight Height of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero. toolboxPosition Top, bottom, left or right. Use TOOLBOX_AT constants to compare. flyoutWidth Width of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero. flyoutHeight Height of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero.

viewHeight : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:11

Height of the visible portion of the workspace.

viewWidth : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:14

Width of the visible portion of the workspace.

contentHeight : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:17

Height of the content.

contentWidth : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:20

Width of the content.

scrollHeight : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:23

Height of the scroll area.

scrollWidth : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:26

Width of the scroll area.

viewTop : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:32

Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.

viewLeft : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:38

Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.

contentTop : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:41

Top-edge of the content, relative to the workspace origin.

contentLeft : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:44

Left-edge of the content relative to the workspace origin.

scrollTop : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:47

Top-edge of the scroll area, relative to the workspace origin.

scrollLeft : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:50

Left-edge of the scroll area relative to the workspace origin.

absoluteTop : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:56

Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv.

absoluteLeft : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:62

Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv.

svgHeight : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:67

Height of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple of otherwise).

svgWidth : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:70

Width of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple or otherwise).

toolboxWidth : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:73

Width of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero.

toolboxHeight : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:76

Height of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero.

toolboxPosition : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:79

Top, bottom, left or right. Use TOOLBOX_AT constants to compare.

flyoutWidth : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:82

Width of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero.

flyoutHeight : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:85

Height of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero.