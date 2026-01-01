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Interface: Metrics

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:9

Properties index

PropertyDescription
viewHeightHeight of the visible portion of the workspace.
viewWidthWidth of the visible portion of the workspace.
contentHeightHeight of the content.
contentWidthWidth of the content.
scrollHeightHeight of the scroll area.
scrollWidthWidth of the scroll area.
viewTopTop-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.
viewLeftLeft-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.
contentTopTop-edge of the content, relative to the workspace origin.
contentLeftLeft-edge of the content relative to the workspace origin.
scrollTopTop-edge of the scroll area, relative to the workspace origin.
scrollLeftLeft-edge of the scroll area relative to the workspace origin.
absoluteTopTop-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv.
absoluteLeftLeft-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv.
svgHeightHeight of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple of otherwise).
svgWidthWidth of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple or otherwise).
toolboxWidthWidth of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero.
toolboxHeightHeight of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero.
toolboxPositionTop, bottom, left or right. Use TOOLBOX_AT constants to compare.
flyoutWidthWidth of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero.
flyoutHeightHeight of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero.

Properties

viewHeight

viewHeight: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:11

Height of the visible portion of the workspace.

viewWidth

viewWidth: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:14

Width of the visible portion of the workspace.

contentHeight

contentHeight: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:17

Height of the content.

contentWidth

contentWidth: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:20

Width of the content.

scrollHeight

scrollHeight: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:23

Height of the scroll area.

scrollWidth

scrollWidth: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:26

Width of the scroll area.

viewTop

viewTop: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:32

Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.

viewLeft

viewLeft: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:38

Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.

contentTop

contentTop: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:41

Top-edge of the content, relative to the workspace origin.

contentLeft

contentLeft: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:44

Left-edge of the content relative to the workspace origin.

scrollTop

scrollTop: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:47

Top-edge of the scroll area, relative to the workspace origin.

scrollLeft

scrollLeft: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:50

Left-edge of the scroll area relative to the workspace origin.

absoluteTop

absoluteTop: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:56

Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv.

absoluteLeft

absoluteLeft: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:62

Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv.

svgHeight

svgHeight: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:67

Height of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple of otherwise).

svgWidth

svgWidth: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:70

Width of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple or otherwise).

toolboxWidth

toolboxWidth: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:73

Width of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero.

toolboxHeight

toolboxHeight: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:76

Height of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero.

toolboxPosition

toolboxPosition: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:79

Top, bottom, left or right. Use TOOLBOX_AT constants to compare.

flyoutWidth

flyoutWidth: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:82

Width of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero.

flyoutHeight

flyoutHeight: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/metrics.ts:85

Height of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero.