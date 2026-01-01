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aria

Enumerations

EnumerationDescription
LiveRegionAssertivenessARIA state values for LivePriority. Copied from Closure's goog.a11y.aria.LivePriority
RoleA valid ARIA role for a Blockly DOM element. See also setRole() and getRole().
StateA possible ARIA attribute state for a Blockly DOM element. See also setState() and getState().
VerbosityUsed to control how verbose generated a11y labels are.

Functions

FunctionDescription
removeRoleRemoves the ARIA role from an element.
setRoleUpdates the specific role for the specified element.
getRoleReturns the ARIA role of the specified element, or null if it either doesn't have a designated role or if that role is unknown.
setStateSets the specified ARIA state by its name and value for the specified element.
clearStateClears the specified ARIA state by removing any related attributes from the specified element that have been set using setState().
getStateReturns a string representation of the specified state for the specified element, or null if it's not defined or specified.
initializeGlobalAriaLiveRegionCreates an ARIA live region under the specified parent Element to be used for all dynamic announcements via announceDynamicAriaState. This must be called only once and before any dynamic announcements can be made.
announceDynamicAriaStateRequests that the specified text be read to the user if a screen reader is currently active.

Interfaces

InterfaceDescription
DynamicAnnouncementOptionsCustomization options that can be passed when using announceDynamicAriaState.