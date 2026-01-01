removeRole Removes the ARIA role from an element.

setRole Updates the specific role for the specified element.

getRole Returns the ARIA role of the specified element, or null if it either doesn't have a designated role or if that role is unknown.

setState Sets the specified ARIA state by its name and value for the specified element.

clearState Clears the specified ARIA state by removing any related attributes from the specified element that have been set using setState().

getState Returns a string representation of the specified state for the specified element, or null if it's not defined or specified.

initializeGlobalAriaLiveRegion Creates an ARIA live region under the specified parent Element to be used for all dynamic announcements via announceDynamicAriaState . This must be called only once and before any dynamic announcements can be made.