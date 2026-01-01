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Function: getState()

function getState(element, stateName): string | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/aria.ts:335

Returns a string representation of the specified state for the specified element, or null if it's not defined or specified.

Note that an explicit set state of 'null' will return the 'null' string, not the value null.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
elementElementThe element whose state is being retrieved.
stateNameStateThe state to retrieve.

Returns

string | null

The string representation of the requested state for the specified element, or null if not defined.