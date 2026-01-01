Function: getState()
function getState(element, stateName): string | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/aria.ts:335
Returns a string representation of the specified state for the specified element, or null if it's not defined or specified.
Note that an explicit set state of 'null' will return the 'null' string, not the value null.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
element
Element
|The element whose state is being retrieved.
stateName
State
|The state to retrieve.
Returns
string |
null
The string representation of the requested state for the specified element, or null if not defined.