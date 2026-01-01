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Function: initializeGlobalAriaLiveRegion()

function initializeGlobalAriaLiveRegion ( parent ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/aria.ts:350

Creates an ARIA live region under the specified parent Element to be used for all dynamic announcements via announceDynamicAriaState . This must be called only once and before any dynamic announcements can be made.

Parameter Type Description parent HTMLDivElement The container element to which the live region will be appended.