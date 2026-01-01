Function: initializeGlobalAriaLiveRegion()
function initializeGlobalAriaLiveRegion(parent): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/aria.ts:350
Creates an ARIA live region under the specified parent Element to be used
for all dynamic announcements via
announceDynamicAriaState. This must be
called only once and before any dynamic announcements can be made.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
parent
HTMLDivElement
|The container element to which the live region will be appended.
Returns
void