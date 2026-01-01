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Function: initializeGlobalAriaLiveRegion()

function initializeGlobalAriaLiveRegion(parent): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/aria.ts:350

Creates an ARIA live region under the specified parent Element to be used for all dynamic announcements via announceDynamicAriaState. This must be called only once and before any dynamic announcements can be made.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
parentHTMLDivElementThe container element to which the live region will be appended.

Returns

void