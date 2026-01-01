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Interface: DynamicAnnouncementOptions

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/aria.ts:42

Customization options that can be passed when using announceDynamicAriaState .

Property Description role The custom ARIA Role that should be used for the announcement container. assertiveness How assertive the announcement should be.

optional role ? : Role ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/aria.ts:44

The custom ARIA Role that should be used for the announcement container.

optional assertiveness ? : LiveRegionAssertiveness ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/aria.ts:53

How assertive the announcement should be.