Interface: DynamicAnnouncementOptions
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/aria.ts:42
Customization options that can be passed when using
announceDynamicAriaState.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|role
|The custom ARIA
Role that should be used for the announcement container.
|assertiveness
|How assertive the announcement should be.
Properties
role?
optional role?: Role;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/aria.ts:44
The custom ARIA
Role that should be used for the announcement container.
assertiveness?
optional assertiveness?: LiveRegionAssertiveness;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/aria.ts:53
How assertive the announcement should be.
Important*: It was found through testing that
ASSERTIVE announcements are
often outright ignored by some screen readers, so it's generally recommended
to always use
POLITE unless specifically tested across supported readers.