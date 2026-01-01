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Interface: DynamicAnnouncementOptions

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/aria.ts:42

Customization options that can be passed when using announceDynamicAriaState.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
roleThe custom ARIA Role that should be used for the announcement container.
assertivenessHow assertive the announcement should be.

Properties

role?

optional role?: Role;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/aria.ts:44

The custom ARIA Role that should be used for the announcement container.

assertiveness?

optional assertiveness?: LiveRegionAssertiveness;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/utils/aria.ts:53

How assertive the announcement should be.

Important*: It was found through testing that ASSERTIVE announcements are often outright ignored by some screen readers, so it's generally recommended to always use POLITE unless specifically tested across supported readers.