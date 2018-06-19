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colour

Functions

FunctionDescription
parseParses a colour from a string. .parse('red') = '#ff0000' .parse('#f00') = '#ff0000' .parse('#ff0000') = '#ff0000' .parse('0xff0000') = '#ff0000' .parse('rgb(255, 0, 0)') = '#ff0000'
rgbToHexConverts a colour from RGB to hex representation.
hexToRgbConverts a colour to RGB.
hsvToHexConverts an HSV triplet to hex representation.
blendBlend two colours together, using the specified factor to indicate the weight given to the first colour.
hueToHexConvert a hue (HSV model) into an RGB hex triplet.

Variables

VariableDescription
namesA map that contains the 16 basic colour keywords as defined by W3C: https://www.w3.org/TR/2018/REC-css-color-3-20180619/#html4 The keys of this map are the lowercase "readable" names of the colours, while the values are the "hex" values.