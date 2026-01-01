|createSvgElement
|Helper method for creating SVG elements.
|addClass
|Add a CSS class to a element.
|removeClasses
|Removes multiple classes from an element.
|removeClass
|Remove a CSS class from a element.
|hasClass
|Checks if an element has the specified CSS class.
|removeNode
|Removes a node from its parent. No-op if not attached to a parent.
|insertAfter
|Insert a node after a reference node. Contrast with node.insertBefore function.
|setCssTransform
|Sets the CSS transform property on an element. This function sets the non-vendor-prefixed and vendor-prefixed versions for backwards compatibility with older browsers. See https://caniuse.com/#feat=transforms2d
|startTextWidthCache
|Start caching text widths. Every call to this function MUST also call stopTextWidthCache. Caches must not survive between execution threads.
|stopTextWidthCache
|Stop caching field widths. Unless caching was already on when the corresponding call to startTextWidthCache was made.
|getTextWidth
|Gets the width of a text element, caching it in the process.
|getFastTextWidth
|Gets the width of a text element using a faster method than
getTextWidth. This method requires that we know the text element's font family and size in advance. Similar to
getTextWidth, we cache the width we compute.
|getFastTextWidthWithSizeString
|Gets the width of a text element using a faster method than
getTextWidth. This method requires that we know the text element's font family and size in advance. Similar to
getTextWidth, we cache the width we compute. This method is similar to
getFastTextWidth but expects the font size parameter to be a string.
|measureFontMetrics
|Measure a font's metrics. The height and baseline values.