createSvgElement Helper method for creating SVG elements.

addClass Add a CSS class to a element.

removeClasses Removes multiple classes from an element.

removeClass Remove a CSS class from a element.

hasClass Checks if an element has the specified CSS class.

removeNode Removes a node from its parent. No-op if not attached to a parent.

insertAfter Insert a node after a reference node. Contrast with node.insertBefore function.

setCssTransform Sets the CSS transform property on an element. This function sets the non-vendor-prefixed and vendor-prefixed versions for backwards compatibility with older browsers. See https://caniuse.com/#feat=transforms2d

startTextWidthCache Start caching text widths. Every call to this function MUST also call stopTextWidthCache. Caches must not survive between execution threads.

stopTextWidthCache Stop caching field widths. Unless caching was already on when the corresponding call to startTextWidthCache was made.

getTextWidth Gets the width of a text element, caching it in the process.

getFastTextWidth Gets the width of a text element using a faster method than getTextWidth . This method requires that we know the text element's font family and size in advance. Similar to getTextWidth , we cache the width we compute.

getFastTextWidthWithSizeString Gets the width of a text element using a faster method than getTextWidth . This method requires that we know the text element's font family and size in advance. Similar to getTextWidth , we cache the width we compute. This method is similar to getFastTextWidth but expects the font size parameter to be a string.