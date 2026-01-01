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dom

Enumerations

EnumerationDescription
NodeTypeNode type constants. https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Node/nodeType

Functions

FunctionDescription
createSvgElementHelper method for creating SVG elements.
addClassAdd a CSS class to a element.
removeClassesRemoves multiple classes from an element.
removeClassRemove a CSS class from a element.
hasClassChecks if an element has the specified CSS class.
removeNodeRemoves a node from its parent. No-op if not attached to a parent.
insertAfterInsert a node after a reference node. Contrast with node.insertBefore function.
setCssTransformSets the CSS transform property on an element. This function sets the non-vendor-prefixed and vendor-prefixed versions for backwards compatibility with older browsers. See https://caniuse.com/#feat=transforms2d
startTextWidthCacheStart caching text widths. Every call to this function MUST also call stopTextWidthCache. Caches must not survive between execution threads.
stopTextWidthCacheStop caching field widths. Unless caching was already on when the corresponding call to startTextWidthCache was made.
getTextWidthGets the width of a text element, caching it in the process.
getFastTextWidthGets the width of a text element using a faster method than getTextWidth. This method requires that we know the text element's font family and size in advance. Similar to getTextWidth, we cache the width we compute.
getFastTextWidthWithSizeStringGets the width of a text element using a faster method than getTextWidth. This method requires that we know the text element's font family and size in advance. Similar to getTextWidth, we cache the width we compute. This method is similar to getFastTextWidth but expects the font size parameter to be a string.
measureFontMetricsMeasure a font's metrics. The height and baseline values.

Variables

VariableDescription
SVG_NSRequired name space for SVG elements.
HTML_NSRequired name space for HTML elements.
XLINK_NSRequired name space for XLINK elements.